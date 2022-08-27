Is Nihilego good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Nihilego is one of the many Ultra Beasts you can find in Pokémon games. Although it is not strictly a legendary Pokémon, it is on a similar level, and you can catch it in Pokémon Go. You’ll want to consider how you can best use it in your game after adding it to your collection. There are a handful of things you want to consider when using Nihilego. Here’s what you need to know about if Nihilego is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Nihilego

Nihilego is a Rock and Poison-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type moves. Many trainers frequently use all of Nihilego’s weaknesses, with Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-types being some of the most common options throughout the Battle League. However, there are ways to counter these Pokémon using alternative choices in your roster.

The strongest Nihilego has a maximum CP of 3,949, an attack of 208, a defense of 177, and a stamina of 201 when you use it in PvP against other players. Because of these stats, you only want to use Nihilego in the Master League. It will not do well in the Ultra or Great League because of its CP. If you use Nihilego in these smaller categories, it will not have access to its more powerful stats.

When using Nihilego in combat, the best way to use it is to treat it as a Lead or a Closer option. It will be your first or last choice in your line-up. What holds it back is its preferred fast move, acid, which does a decent amount of damage but doesn’t generate the best energy, which it uses on its charged moves. The best moveset to teach Nihilego is the fast move acid and the charged moves rock slide and sludge bomb. Some players may want to swap out sludge bomb for gunk shot, but we do not recommend this option.

Is Nihilego good?

We do consider Nihilego a good option. You will have to strictly use it in the Master League competition, but it is a good choice. You want to make sure you build your team around protecting it from Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-types. These will be the ones ready to counter Nihilego throughout this competition.