Is Paradise Killer on Xbox Game Pass?

The announcement of Xbox and PlayStation versions of Paradise Killer generated some hype. Even if you hadn’t heard of it before, its unmistakable style helps it stick out against most releases. If you’re an Xbox player that’s been eager to see what the fuss is about, then there’s good news for you.

Paradise Killer launched on Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox and PC on March 16 to coincide with the new platform versions and extended content. For those that have yet to dive in, this is the perfect opportunity to experience an enhanced version of one of 2020’s most unique indie titles.

March 16 also marked the inclusion of ray-traced reflections, which were previously not present despite PC being one of its launch platforms in 2020. Xbox Game Pass players should also note that Paradise Killer is more fully featured than it was upon its initial release.

Brand new content is now available across all versions, which can be as minor as the introduction of Steam achievements for the first time. However, they can also be as major as entirely new quests, music, and even an optional HUD-less mode for those that really want to put their detective skills to the test.