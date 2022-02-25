Is Pyromancy in Elden Ring? Answered

If you’re familiar with previous From Software games such as Dark Souls, you might be familiar with a type of magic known as Pyromancy. Pyromancy refers to the fire and poison magic that could only be cast from a Pyromancy Glove. Pyromancy was often used for boss killing, but had several uses in PVP as well. As popular as it was, a common question is often asked: is Pyromancy in Elden Ring?

The answer is yes, but it’s different then previous games. For example, in Dark Souls players had three magical combat types. Crystal Magic, which scaled off of Int, Miracles, which scaled off of Faith, and Pyromancy, which only gained damage off of the refinement rate of your Pyromancy Glove. In Elden Ring, some Pyromancy spells are tied to Faith.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, Catch Flame (a spell similar to Combustion from previous games) has a Faith requirement of 8 to use. Flame Sling (a spell similar to Fire Ball from previous games) has a Faith requirement of 10. Both require a Sacred Seal item to be equipped to cast them — this same Seal item is used to cast Heal or other holy spells. Both fire spells and holy spells are gathered under one category: Incantations.

You can purchase your first few Pyromancy Incantations from Brother Corhyn at The Roundtable. Catch Flame is a mere 600 Runes, while Flame Sling is only 800 Runes. Brother Corhyn will also sell additional non-Pyromancy Incantations such as Heal and Rejection, if you’re interested.