Is Rampardos good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon in Pokémon Go is considered good based on their use in PvP or effectiveness in raids. Typically, these two concepts go hand-in-hand, but several Pokémon can be good choices for raids, but they won’t be useful in the Pokémon Go’s PvP mode, the Battle League. Rampardos is one of those Pokémon, which makes it a difficult choice in the mobile game. This guide will break down what makes Rampardos good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Rampardos is a Rock-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type moves. What makes Ramprados difficult to use in PvP is its stats. It has a maximum CP of 3,298, an attack of 244, a defense of 97, and a stamina of 184. You can’t use this Pokémon in the Great League, and it only becomes available in the Ultra and Master Leagues.

The problem with the Ultra League is it doesn’t have access to all of its stats, given the 2,500 CP Pokémon maximum. When it goes into the Master League, all of the Pokémon in this category can go toe-to-toe against Rampardos, which means it struggles in most battles. It can win a handful of bouts, but there are far better Pokémon for you to use in these fights.

Because of Rampardos, it’s the definition of a glass cannon, and you want to try using that raw attack power in raids. It’s a suitable Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh, Entei, Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, Lugia, and others. With your ability to know exactly what you’re fighting, you have a distinct advantage when using Rampardos, unlike PvP battles, where it’s more all about guesswork and being able to anticipate what popular choices another trainer could be using and how to best react with your three Pokémon team.

While Ramprados is not recommended for PvP encounters, do not discount this Pokémon for raids and other PvE encounters. You do have to consider how much attack power Rampardos has and how few defenses it has, meaning it won’t last very long during a battle.