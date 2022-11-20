Is Rayquaza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Legendary Pokémon always garner a certain level of attention, unsurprisingly, but only a few of this exclusive group have been as popular as Rayquaza for as long as he has been. Making its debut in Pokémon Emerald, Rayquaza has a great Mega Evolution, as well as a really cool-looking shiny version. With all of this being said, does Rayquaza make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Related: Can you turn off battle animations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you get Rayquaza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for Rayquaza fans, the Pokémon Emerald box art star does not appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at launch and can not be caught in the game. This is not abnormal since each new entry in the Pokémon series focuses on a new set of legendaries, and besides Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it does not typically go back in time to put a spotlight on a legendary from past generations. That being said, there is potential for Rayquaza to appear in the future.

While Pokémon Home does not have Scarlet and Violet integration as of this writing, it is coming sometime in 2023. If you have a Rayquaza associated with your Pokémon Home account, you will be able to add it to your roster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when that comes. When this happens, you will likely see Rayquaza in quite a few battles and trades with other online players. This will likely open up a market where people are looking to acquire shinies and high-attribute versions of the legendary.

Additionally, we do not know what kind of DLC is coming in the future for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as of this writing. There could potentially be added some kind of implementation where previous Pokémon can be become obtainable through in-game means and not just through trades and Pokémon Home. There may also be special events where codes for Mystery Gifts unlock the creature.