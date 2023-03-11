Is Regidrago good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Regidrago is another legendary Pokémon you can use on your Pokémon Go team. The only way to catch it is by completing an Elite Raid, which requires you to work alongside multiple friends and attempt to take it down in a problematic raid encounter. After you’ve finished it, you’ll have a chance to catch this Pokémon and add it to your team, but how should you use it? Here’s what you need to know about if Regidrago is good and how to use it in Pokémon Go best.

How to best use Regidrago in Pokémon Go

Regidrago is a Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against other Dragon-type attacks, Fairy, and Ice-type moves. It is resistant to Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. It doesn’t have many resistances to protect it from several types of Pokémon, so you want to be careful when using it on your team. It lacks a secondary typing, which make many Dragon-type Pokémon truly scary in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, it also lacks a massive amount of defense. It has a much higher attack power stat than defense, which means you want to be extremely careful when using it against another Pokémon. If your opponent has an attack that is super effective against Regidrago, it won’t last long during this fight, despite having a massive amount of stamina, giving it a lot of health. The health bar is almost useless because of the lack of decent defenses.

Regidrago’s moveset also suffers from a wide variety. It only has the fast move Bite, a Dark-type move, and its charged attacks will be the Dragon-type Outrage and the Normal-type Hyper Beam. These are okay choices, but they’re not the best options for use in most encounters. These attacks make Regidrago extremely limited, and you’ll likely want to make it an Attacker on your team, not a tank like Registeel or Regirock in the Great League.

Is Regidrago good in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, given Regidrago’s overall stats, and the moves it can learn, Regidrago is a subpar and middling Pokémon. It’s not the best choice for any of the PvP Leagues, and it doesn’t have much use in Raids, even against other Dragon-types. The fact it only has one typing makes it a weaker Dragon-type Pokémon, and there are far better choices for you to consider using in Pokémon Go.