Is Regigigas good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go?

Regigigas is a Pokémon that many trainers are going to struggle with in Pokémon Go. It’s a legendary Normal-type Pokémon that has a diverse fast move set, simply because it knows hidden power, which can be used as in any Pokémon type attack. While helpful, this Pokémon’s charged moves are exceedingly slow, making it a hefty challenge to master. Is Regigigas good in Pokémon Go, and if so, what is the best way to use it?

Because Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon, it will be weak against Fighting-type moves, but it is resistant against Ghost-type attacks. It has a fairly high CP for PvP, with its maximum CP reaching 4,346, it has an attack of 238, a defense of 177, and a stamina of 186. Due to Regigigas’ high CP, you primarily want to use it in the Master League, which means its fighting against some of the best legendary and XL Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go. You need to be a bit creative when using it.

The best role for Regigigas on your team will be the Closer, which means it’s going to be the final Pokémon in your roster to protect you against potentially losing. It fits this role because it’s a bulky fighter that has incredibly good charged moves. However, the downside to these powerful charged moves is they require quite a bit of energy, forcing Regigigas to need a quick fast move, and those options are extremely limited. The only good fast move it can learn is hidden power, but you can be creative with that attack.

Hidden power can be any Pokémon type in the game. These are five of the best hidden power typings you can pick for Regigigas: Electric, Fighting, Ground, Ice, and Rock. It all depends on how you want to use Regigigas, and what kind of teammates you want to pair with it.

The best teammates you can use alongside Regigigas include: Landorus (Therian), Gyarados, Giratina (Origin), Yveltal, Mewtwo, Metagross, Gardevoir, Garchomp, Zekrom, Dragonite, Magnezone (shadow), Ho-Oh, and several others.

Regigigas is extremely flexible. It all comes down to what team you build alongside it in the Master League, and how you want to use the Pokémon. We highly recommend using it in the Closer role for your Master League team, and picking Lead and Switch Pokémon to fight with it.