Is Roland in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Where would B&B be without Roland? He played a massive role in the flagship campaign, Assault on Dragon Keep, where he played the White Knight. The original campaign ended with Tina’s realization that Roland died during the events of Borderlands 2. Unknown to the player, Roland has a little more information to share about Tina, but you need to play Wonderlands to find out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We will be blunt. Roland doesn’t make an appearance in the Wonderlands campaign. He also doesn’t appear in any of the side missions. The White Knight has long since passed and, like Tina, it is time for us to move on from the idea that he will appear in this fantasy adventure. Despite not making an appearance, Roland has been with you throughout the entire campaign, you just don’t know it. He comes in as a voice from the past. Before we continue, you might want to prepare for some spoilers if you haven’t completed the campaign.

Throughout the campaign, you have been picking up pieces of a prophecy. When you pick them up, it states in the corner that the Notetaker is speaking. You might have recognized that this voice sounds eerily similar to Roland’s, but shrugged it off thinking it wasn’t him. By the time you reach the end of the campaign, the realization that it is Roland sets in. The Notetaker teaches Tina how to play B&B. He is there when she creates her first character. He is also there when Tina decides that she wants to be the Bunker Master. His final words are that he has an army to command and that he will be back to play with her. It’s a shame that he never returned.