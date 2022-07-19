Is Rust down? How to check Rust server status

Rust is an open world multiplayer game where your only objective is to survive. In order to do so, you’ll have to explore the vast world and collect materials. However, with everything from the wildlife as well as other players out to kill you, the game becomes incredibly challenging. So, you always need to be on your toes if you want to survive to the next day.

With Rust being an online game and a popular one at that, there will be times where the game’s servers go down. When this happens, it makes players wonder if this is just an issue that’s exclusive to them or if it’s a game wide issue. If you’re experiencing issues with connecting to the game, here’s how you can check the server status for Rust.

How to check Rust server status

The method for checking the server status will depend on which platform you’re playing the game on. If you’re playing on PC, you’ll want to use a third-party website called Down Detector. Down Detector is website that collects reports submitted by users which will help detect outages on sites and video games. The site will breakdown where these outages are occurring in the world, what kind of issues users are experiencing, and more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re a console user, you can either use Down Detector or head over to the Rust Console Edition Server Status website. This site will give you the status for every website on the console edition for the game. You can also search for the specific server by searching up its name in the search bar so you can check up on its status.

Lastly, you can go to the game’s official Discord server. Here, you’ll be able to communicate with other players in the community and instantly know if there are others are experiencing issues.