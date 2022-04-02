Is Salazzle good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Salazzle is powerful Pokémon that you’ll want to consider using in Pokémon Go. While it is good, how you use it is important, and you’ll want to make sure you know the best way to optimize this Pokémon for your roster. This guide will cover if Salazzle is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Salazzle is a Fire and Poison-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground, Psychic, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves. Salazzle has a maximum CP of 2,479, an attack of 191, a defense of 114, and a stamina of 145. Because of its lower defense and stamina, you’ll want to use it in the Great and Ultra Leagues. You do not want to use Salazzle in the Master League.

The best moveset to teach Salazzle is the fast move incinerate, and the charged moves dragon pulse and poison fang. The vital thing to note about Salazzle is how squishy this Pokémon is compared to others. While it has a great moveset, the low defense and medium stamina make it a glass cannon, so you’ll want to be careful when using it against other players. It can’t withstand too many attacks, but because of its fast move and low energy charged move, Salazzle can throw out some damage quickly.

Salazzle will be a spicy choice for players in the Great and Ultra leagues. You might see a handful of players using this Pokémon, but there are better Fire-types that you can use in these leagues, such as Talonflame and Alolan Marowak.