Is Scorn on Game Pass? Answered

Scorn is a first-person horror game that drops players into a grotesque world of twisted forms and body horror that are inspired by the works of Zdzisław Beksiński and H. R. Giger. The game has you exploring this world and solving puzzles, while also fighting some of its more violent inhabitants as you piece together and discover its story. That being said, horror games can be quite a mixed bag in terms of quality, so for many players, the question will be: Is Scorn available on Xbox Game Pass? Well, we have the answer for you.

Is Scorn available to play on Game Pass?

Scorn, the twisted and nightmarish horror game from Ebb Software, is available on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC, meaning players can get into this newly released horror game with their usual Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. If you are an Xbox One player, you can play Scorn by using Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service.

Scorn’s reception has been very mixed and review scores are all over the place, so having the game available via Game Pass is great for those who were unsure about whether to pay the full $39.99/£31.99 for the game.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Scorn is a first-person horror adventure game where players must explore a grotesque and atmospheric world and strange environments. You’ll be solving a variety of puzzles and fighting enemies as you try to piece together what’s happening in a totally alien world. It has elements of survival horror, puzzle, and a little bit of action thrown into the mix.

Scorn isn’t the only horror game you can play on Game Pass, that’s for sure. If this body horrorfest doesn’t seem like your thing, there are plenty of other horror games you can enjoy with Game Pass.