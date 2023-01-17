Is Sunbreak included in Monster Hunter Rise PlayStation and Xbox versions?

Monster Hunter Rise is receiving more ports, as it will be arriving on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, with a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass, but what about the Sunbreak expansion? The Sunbreak DLC expansion is already available for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of Monster Hunter Rise and it adds lots of high-level content to the game. Will players on other consoles get to enjoy it?

Will Sunbreak be included in the PlayStation and Xbox ports of Monster Hunter Rise?

The PlayStation and Xbox ports of Monster Hunter Rise will have to wait longer than the other versions to play the expansion, as Sunbreak is not included as part of the base game on those platforms, nor is it available to purchase on its own. According to the official Monster Hunter Twitter page, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Sunbreak will not be released until Spring 2023. It has yet to be confirmed if Sunbreak will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s a bit surprising that Sunbreak isn’t available at launch for the new ports of Monster Hunter Rise, especially as Capcom ensured that the Nintendo Switch and PC versions were released at the same time. If nothing else, the wait will give PlayStation and Xbox fans the chance to thoroughly experience the base game and get used to the new mechanics that have been added since Monster Hunter World, so that they’ll be prepared for the difficult challenges that await them in Sunbreak.

Sunbreak takes place after the story of Monster Hunter Rise, with the protagonist traveling to the Elgado Outpost, in search of powerful monsters known as the Three Lords. Sunbreak introduces the Master Rank difficulty to Monster Hunter Rise, with familiar monsters receiving powerful upgrades, and adds fearsome new monsters for players to hunt.