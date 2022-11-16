When will Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 launch? Content and date

Title Update 3 of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is packed with tons of quality-of-life improvements, new monsters, new downloadable content like customization for your Hunters, voice packs, and more. One of the most prominent changes to the game is now players can bring their Followers along on any Master Rank or Anomaly Research quest. Before, followers were restricted to their own types of quests, but unlocking the ability to bring them along on other quests like these give solo players way more versatility. The possibilities for optimal party composition and getting the most out of your hunts has never been easier with this big change.

The level caps for Anomaly Quests and Master Rank have been increased again, now with A7★ quests and the level being increased to 200 for Anomaly Investigations. Here’s what you can expect from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3.

New monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3

Image via Capcom

As usual with a new Title Update, players will get to face off against new monster variations at Master Rank. First up is Risen Kushala Daora, which looks to switch up Kushala’s natural element from Ice to Fire along with some new moves like explosive clouds of fire and ash. Risen Teostra joins the ranks with even deadlier use of fire and its signature Blastblight moves. And lastly, there is Chaotic Gore Magala, a new variant of the fearsome Gore Magala with a new array of abilities; it can shift into Shagaru Magala during the fight.

Anomaly Quests now go up to Level 200 along with some additions to the roster such as Flaming Espinas, Scorned Magnamalo, and Seething Bazelgeuse. Players can also lower the difficulty level of individual quests if need be, making some of the more challenging monsters to farm a bit more palatable for those caught up in looking for the rarest materials. These new materials from Anomaly Investigations can be used to augment weapons to choose from “Defense” or “Skills” to build their sets out to the best they can be.

New cosmetics in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3

Image via Capcom

There will also be a bevy of cosmetics coming with Title Update 3 such as a new set of Layered Weapons themed after plushies of the monsters in the game, new hairstyles, voice packs, music, and a new Layered Armor set to make your Hunter look like the Shrine Maiden Hinoa. The voice pack for Kagami will also be released as a free DLC.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 launch date

Title Update 3 is due to release on November 24 on PC and Nintendo Switch platforms for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. There are also two more Title Updates due later this winter sometime in early 2023, and a fifth Title Update in the spring of 2023.