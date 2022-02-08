Is Swords of Legends Online pay to win?

Swords of Legends Online initially launched in China before coming to Steam and western markets. It’s an MMO with two unique ways to purchase it, allowing users in each region to access it according to their norms. However, there’s also a new way to play on the horizon with the game’s 2.0 update. This guide explains if Swords of Legends Online is pay to win and how you can play it where you live.

Swords of Legends Online pay as you play subscription in China

In China, Swords of Legends Online has a pay as you play subscription model. You purchase hours in bundles, and your in-game time only counts down while you’re playing. This means that you can buy 24 hours’ worth of game time and only need to top those hours up once you’ve played for that entire time.

Swords of Legends Online premium purchase in the west

Swords of Legends Online doesn’t have a subscription model in the West, and you don’t need to purchase hours to play. Instead, you need to buy one of the game’s packs to gain access to it. These packs start at $39.99 but go up to around $100, depending on the additional content you want to get. You only need to buy the game once, and you only get cosmetic items with your purchase.

Swords of Legends Online free-to-play model

Publisher Gameforge has announced that it’s planning to move Swords of Legends Online to a free-to-play model. There’s no date for this switch, but we know it’s coming. When this happens, you won’t need to buy a pack to play the game, and the developer has said that it has no intention of adding gameplay boosters or any similar purchasable items. Instead, the only thing you’ll be able to buy is cosmetics.