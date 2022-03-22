Is Tapu Lele good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

There are a handful of legendary and mythical Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. Each of them has its strengths and weaknesses, making them worthwhile captures, but you’ll need to acquire them through special events or five-star raids. Tapu Lele is one of these legendary Pokémon. If you’re thinking about going after it, is Tapu Lele good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type attacks. We highly recommend using it against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-types, with its preferred moveset also suitable against Poison-types, even though it’s weak against it.

When using Tapu Lele, the best moveset to give it will be the fast move confusion and the charged moves psyshock and moonblast. You’ll be able to utilize these attacks against powerful foes, such as Yveltal, Togekiss, Mamoswine, Walrein, Zacian (Hero), Palkia, and several others. However, you’ll want to watch out for Ho-Oh, Zekrom, Groudon, Avalugg, Giratina, and Mewtwo.

While Tapu Lele will be a solid option for most raids, you want to be careful about using it in specific PvP leagues. We do not recommend using it outside of the Master League, though. You primarily want to use it exclusively in this category to ensure you’re making the most from all of its stats.

Overall, Tapu Lele is a solid addition to the Pokémon Go roster. While some more powerful Psychic-type legendaries like Mewtwo will squeak out against it, Tapu Lele remains a decent option, especially if you can rotate into out against troublesome Dragon-types.