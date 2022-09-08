Is Temtem down? How to check Temtem server status

While Temtem is definitely inspired by Pokémon, it is handled much differently by being an always-online massive multiplayer game. If you want to play the game, you have to be connected to the internet and, in turn, the game’s servers. However, sometimes things happen, and you can’t access the game. Where should you go to check Temtem’s servers and see if the game is down?

How to check Temtem’s server status and see if it is down

If you are trying to connect to Temtem and keep getting the message that you were disconnected from the servers, only to be told to wait ten seconds before trying and failing again, it is likely that the servers are down. If this is the case, you will not be able to enter the game at all until things are back up.

There are a couple of places we recommend going to confirm this, though. If the game is undergoing maintenance or is having issues, we recommend checking the Temtem Server Status and PlayTemtem Twitter pages. These are generally the first places that announcements about this stuff will go.

Those are the two main places we recommend going to get confirmation if your connection issues to Temtem are on your side or the game’s side. If there do not appear to be any issues server side, we recommend exiting out of the game completely, restarting your console, and potentially resetting your internet router. Of course, if the server is just overloaded with players, there is not much chance that you will be able to get in right away, so if everything else seems to be running fine on your end, you might want to consider playing something else for a little while.

Maintenance and updates are the two most common times that Temtem will go down. Generally, the development team is very good about being communicative with its players, so be sure to check those Twitter pages before anything else so you have a good idea of what is happening.