Is the 2023 World Baseball Classic in MLB The Show 23?

Twenty teams will look to take the crown in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) in the month of March. With MLB The Show 23 just around the corner, one has to wonder whether the developers at San Diego Studios (SDS) have plans to put WBC-themed content into this year’s edition of the franchise. It’s not often that the Classic occurs, nor is it often that mentions or content regarding the game actually get added into video games. But now, it looks like we have an answer to that question.

Related: MLB The Show 23 players are not happy after latest Road to the Show-themed dev stream

2023 WBC in MLB The Show 23

On March 8, San Diego Studios gave baseball fans an update regarding 2023 World Baseball Classic content. SDS stated via a one-minute YouTube video that MLB The Show 23 will feature jerseys and players from the Classic in Diamond Dynasty, which kicked off on March 7 in the United States.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic marks the first time in six years that the global baseball event will take place. Traditionally, the WBC occurs every four years. However, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2021 event back by two years.

The addition of World Baseball Classic-themed jerseys and players marks the first time in quite some time that related content will be added into a video game. The WBC was not a part of MLB The Show 17, nor has the Classic been a part of many games since the inaugural event in 2006. One outlier to this theme was in 2006, when Major League Baseball 2K6 had a whole dedicated WBC tournament mode that included the countries and most of the players in the event.