Is The Anacrusis cross platform/crossplay?

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative shooter in the same vein as Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood, albeit with a sci-fi twist. Given the game’s focus on multiplayer, this is almost certainly the kind of game you’ll want to play with friends. Luckily, regardless of which consoles you or your co-op partners pick up the game for, you’ll be able to play with one another via crossplay.

Developer Stray Bombay confirmed on The Anacrusis’ official website that the game will support crossplay at launch across every available version of the game, whether you’re playing on Steam, Xbox, Epic Games Store, or Windows. In a developer blog published in December 2021, Stray Bombay offered a little insight into how crossplay will work. It appears you’ll simply have to enter a code to join an online lobby, similar to other online games, such as Among Us.

If you don’t have a group to play The Anacrusis with, the cross-platform functionality should at least help reduce the time spent in matchmaking queues, given that the game will have a larger pool of players to fill matchmaking lobbies with. The Anacrusis will also have built-in voice chat, ensuring that whether you’re playing with friends or with random people, you’ll be able to communicate with players across various platforms without the need for third-party applications, such as Discord or Skype.