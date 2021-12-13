When is the release date of The Anacrusis?

The Anacrusis is the debut game from Stray Bombay, a studio founded by big names from Valve and Riot Games. You don’t have to wait much longer to play it — the release date is just a few weeks away.

The Anacrusis will be launching on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on January 13, 2022. The news comes via Stray Bombay’s newest dev blog. We previously knew that it would be a Game Pass release for subscribers on Xbox and PC, so that crowd will be able to jump in on day one. As the blog posts points out, there’s more than just release date news in the video, though — the last minute is full of all-new gameplay.

Set on a massive space ship, The Anacrusis is a four-player co-op shooter that pits your team against waves of invading aliens. If you’re getting Left 4 Dead vibes, you’re on the right track: Stray Bombay employees were involved with that franchise too. The retro-futuristic space vibe is quite a departure from zombies, though.

If you’re interested in trying the game ahead of release, Stray Bombay is “actively recruiting testers for observed playtests” from its Discord, which has an open invitation for everyone. Sign-ups for modding tools are also available for open application.