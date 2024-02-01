Is the Granblue Fantasy Relink Special Edition Worth It?

Recommended Videos

Highly anticipated new JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink has finally arrived, and fans are ready. However, there are multiple versions of the game available from standard to special to digital deluxe, which begs the question of whether the Special Edition is worth it.

With three options to choose from, JRPG fans might be curious about what each of the upgraded editions includes to help decide just how much to invest in the game. Not to worry, because we’re here to break down what’s included in Granblue Fantasy: Relink Special Edition and Granblue Fantasy: Relink Digital Deluxe Edition.

How Much is Granblue Fantasy: Relink vs. The Special Editions

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available on Steam for PC and on PS5, with a standard edition and special edition for both platforms. PS5 players can also get ahold of a Digital Deluxe Edition with even more bonus content.

The Standard Edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is $60 USD on Steam or in the Playstation Store.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Special Edition is available on both Steam and PS5 and costs $80 USD.

Finally, PS5 shoppers can get the Digital Deluxe Edition for $100 USD. This option does not appear to be available for Steam users at this time.

What’s Included in the Granblue Fantasy: Relink Special Edition

So, what does that extra $20 get you when it comes to Granblue Fantasy: Relink Special Edition? Here’s everything that’s included:

False Sword of the Apocalypse

Color Pack 2

Color Pack 3

Starter Item Pack

GBF Special Item Set: Relink Pack

Essentially, buying the Special Edition gets you a few extra items to start off the game, as well as some color packs for added character customization. Each color pack includes one alternative outfit and hairstyle combo for each of the main characters.

If you want to have everything possible at your disposal when playing the game, the Special Edition may be worth the extra cost to get ahold of those additional items. They’ll start you off with better weapons and more financial resources than the standard edition.

That said, some of these items can be purchased as one-off digital add-ons, so if you’re eyeing a particular Color Pack but not love the price tag, adding individual items might be a better fit.

What’s Included in the Granblue Fantasy: Relink Digital Deluxe Edition

Considering the Digital Deluxe edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink? This version will get you everything included in the Special Edition, plus…

Color Pack 1

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Essentially, the extra cost pays for the artbook and soundtrack. If you’re a hardcore fan or artbook collector, this tier may well feel worth the additional price.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Add-Ons

In addition to the special or deluxe editions, players can opt to purchase many of the extras individually. Here’s a breakdown of what’s available as a DLC add-on purchase and the price:

Color Pack 1: $8 USD

Color Pack 2: $8 USD

Color Pack 3: $8 USD

Color Packs 1-3 Set: $20 USD

Upgrade Pack, PS5 (Includes all items from Digital Deluxe Edition, except the Special Item Set): $30

Upgrade Pack, Steam (Includes all items from the Special Edition, except the Special Item Set): $20

While the upgrade packs are mostly a fit if you change your mind and want the special editions after all, the color packs are a great option if you really just want some more character customization options but don’t care for the other items in the Special Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition.