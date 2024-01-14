Granblue Fantasy: Relink Release Date, Demo & Gameplay Details

Fans of the genre-bending Granblue Fantasy series are incredibly excited for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. The game adds in elements of classic RPG gameplay with fighting and crafting mechanics more akin to the Monster Hunter series. It’s a surprise to those who know it and newcomers alike, making it highly anticipated.

For fans of the series, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a brave new game that pushes the boundaries of the series. It’s an action RPG that allows players to take on the roles of various characters, explore new worlds, and get involved in some truly epic battles. It differs so much from other entries because it’s not about fighting a cast of colorful characters with their own backstories; it’s about working together as a team for the greater good.

Related: Best Anime-Inspired Games on PC, Ranked

Image via Cygames

The release date for Granblue Fantasy: Relink is February 1, 2024. The game is being released at a time when there is very little competition to distract from it. The only other game launching around this time is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and that title launches over a week earlier on January 23, 2024. This leaves bags of time for fans to play one RPG before they hop into the next.

All Editions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink Available to Pre-Order

Image via Maponus Gaming

There are three editions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for players to purchase. The first is the standard Edition, also known as the Day One Edition for the physical release, which costs $60/£50. Both Editions include the GBF Relink Pack, which nets them some additional items for the start of their journey.

The Special Edition costs $75/£65 and includes a host of bonus items: The False Sword of the Apocalypse, Color Pack 2, Color Pack 3, the Starter Item Pack, and the GBF Special Item Set: Relink Pack.

Finally, there’s the Collector’s Edition for $200/£180 pictured above. This edition includes all the bonuses from both the Standard/Day One and Special Editions. It also has a unique collector’s box with a statue of Proto Bahamut inside, a Sword of Eos Keychain, an artbook, the game’s soundtrack, and a set of five postcards. At the time of writing, this edition is out of stock everywhere we look, but we’d expect a few to pop up once the game has been released.

What Platforms is Granblue Fantasy: Relink Available For?

Image via Cygames

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. The game won’t be available on Game Pass because it’s not currently coming out for Xbox. Developer Cygames hasn’t revealed a release date for Xbox, and it’s unlikely it will, given the platforms it’s settled on for the title. Most other games in the series aren’t on Xbox, which is another reason this one is unlikely to make the transition.

Is There a Granblue Fantasy: Relink Demo?

Image via Cygames

Yes, there’s a Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo for any PS4 and PS5 users to download from the PlayStation Store. The demo takes roughly five hours to complete across various characters and gives players a decent taste of the gameplay they’ll find in the final release. However, progress from the demo won’t carry over to the final game because Cygames has explained there may be changes between the demo and final builds.

What is Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Image via Cygames

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG in which players team up with various characters to head out into the world and hunt giant creatures. The gameplay sees them battle these creatures and use resources gathered from them to craft new weapons and armor. Along the way, players will learn more about their characters by playing as them and seeing them develop alongside others in their parties.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink a Gacha Game?

Image via Cygames

No, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is not a gacha game. It’s a standalone entry in the series, though other Granblue Fantasy games do have gacha mechanics. This title is separate in many ways from the main series, pushing players to experience something different without the constant need to grind for new characters.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink Free-to-Play?

Image via Cygames

No, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a full-priced game that won’t ever be free-to-play. The title earns revenue through the sales of every copy, not through microtransactions, so players don’t need to worry about having to fork out for banners or battle passes ever.

This doesn’t mean that the quality of the world is any worse than other entries. The game presents players with a vast open world that the developer wants players to explore and conquer, but the price for that is the cost of the game upfront.