Is the Master Ball in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Answered

In every mainline Pokémon game up to this point, there is a Master Ball that the player can get that will guarantee to catch a wild Pokémon regardless of any factors. You only get one of these, though, so choosing to use it on one of the stronger legendaries is usually the way people go with them. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus focusing even more on catching wild Pokémon, does the Master Ball make an appearance?

At least as of this writing, the Master Ball does not appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Instead, you will need to rely on the many other balls that you can purchase or craft after unlocking them. Here are all the balls that appear in the game.

Poke Ball

Heavy Ball

Feather Ball

Great Ball

Leaden Ball

Wing Ball

Ultra Ball

Gigaton Ball

Jet Ball

While it may be disappointing to some players that the Master Ball is not in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it really would not fit well in the altered gameplay here. For example, this is the first title that actually requires players to have good aim when trying to catch a Pokémon. If someone were to throw a Master Ball and miss, they would have completely wasted their one shot at guaranteeing a catch with no other way to get it back, and if there were a way to get more Master Balls, it would completely take the challenge out of the game.