Is the Monthly Pass Supplies worth it in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Gacha games like Tower of Fantasy rely on their players to continuously come back to the game and purchase various things with real-world money. Just like many other popular mobile and online games, there is no shortage of items in the in-game store that players can buy, but some are more valuable than others. When it comes to the Monthly Pass Supplies in Tower of Fantasy, should you consider buying it?

Related: Which SSR Relic should you choose first in Tower of Fantasy?

Is the Monthly Pass Supplies worth it in Tower of Fantasy?

Just like any other purchase in Tower of Fantasy and other gacha games, whether or not a purchase is truly valuable enough for the money you pay is up to how you feel about paying for these items and how much you play the game. The Monthly Pass Supplies bundle costs $4.99 for one month (with the ability to buy up to a year’s worth at a time). When you buy it, you will get the following:

100 Dark Crystals

300 Tanium

One Random Box per day while the subscription is active

The potential rewards available in the Random Box include Gold Nucleus, Proof of Purchase, and SSR Relic Shard Box on the high end, and Weapon Batteries and Matrix Data Packs on the more likely pulls. To get these items, you need to at least login to the game and claim them every day, or you forfeit that box for the day, so if you are someone very serious about the game and play every day, this will be a better deal for you. Anyone who only gets on once or twice a week, we highly recommend passing on this.

At $4.99, this is not a terrible deal for someone who regularly plays Tower of Fantasy. If you want to go forward with it, we recommend just doing one month at a time because who knows if a month from now you even want to keep playing the game. Save yourself the money and avoid buying extra Monthly Passes until it’s time to resubscribe and you want more.