Is The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 Paid Ticket of Treats Worth It

Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2023 Part I event is packed with all sorts of spooky Pokemon to hunt, Timed Research to complete, and items to collect. There’s even a premium Ticket of Treats that allows players to access some time-limited content exclusive to this Halloween event.

However, many games have additional paid content, and it’s difficult to know if it’s worth it. Pokemon Go is no different. After all, most of the game is completely free, and the rewards players want to earn can be picked up with enough hard work.

Is Buying the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats Worth it

Image via Niantic

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats is a one-time paid item that will grant players rewards throughout the entirety of October across four stages. All of the rewards come from Timed Research, meaning players not only get premium rewards that other players won’t unless they buy them, but they’ll have more activities and, therefore, will earn more XP and Stardust during the event.

We like to make the most of the money we spend in games. For us, this is a premium item that’s worth it because of the sheer amount of content and time-limited exclusives we can get from it. This isn’t a battle pass that everyone can get. It’ll award exclusive items that other Pokemon Go players will look at in the future and drool over because they have no chance of getting them. Those are the kinds of items we love.

We’d say the same of any paid bundles for players who are playing this game regularly. It’s worth the money if the time is being invested to enjoy those items to their fullest. Otherwise, there’s no point in buying them.

What’s Included in the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats

Image via Niantic

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats has four parts to it, each with its own set of rewards. As a baseline reward, all players that purchase the Ticket of Treats will get 1.5X additional XP and Stardust for their first catch of the day.

The rest of the Ticket of Treats’ rewards are split up because players must complete four parts of Timed Research if they want to earn them. At the time of writing, the specifics of the tasks for each part of the Timed Research haven’t been revealed on the official Niantic blog. However, we do know some of the rewards players can earn along the way, and we’ve highlighted them below alongside the dates they’re available for.

Ticket of Treats Part 1 Rewards (October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time) : Three Premium Battle Passes and more.

: Three Premium Battle Passes and more. Ticket of Treats Part 2 Rewards (October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time) : One Mossy Lure, extra encounters with Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo, and more.

: One Mossy Lure, extra encounters with Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo, and more. Ticket of Treats Part 3 Rewards (October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time) : Additional encounters with Phantump, two incubators, and more.

: Additional encounters with Phantump, two incubators, and more. Ticket of Treats Part 4 Rewards (October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time): Three Silver Pinap Berries, two Rare Candies, two Super Incubators, extra encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump, and more.

When Can I Get the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats

Image via The Pokémon Company

Players can purchase the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats from 10 AM local time on October 1, 2023. It costs $5 or the equivalent in the in-game pricing structure in each local currency. Players will only have until 8 PM local time on October 31, 2023, to complete the Timed Research the item opens and claim all the rewards from it, or they’ll be lost forever.