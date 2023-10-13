Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I offers players a plethora of new experiences to explore. From spooky Pokemon debuts to timed research, interesting activities, and more Shinies to add to the collection, the event is the place to be for any self-respecting player.

One of the best rewards players can pick up during the event is the Greavard Wig, but it’s not as simple as hatching a few eggs or catching a set number of Greavard. Instead, players need to utilize their Amazon Prime membership to ensure they get what they’re owed.

How to Get the Prime Gaming Greavard Wig in Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I

Image via The Pokémon Company

To get the Prime Gaming Greavard Wig in Pokemon Go, players need to first check that they have a valid Amazon Prime membership. This is essential because, without it, they won’t be able to do anything more. Then, they should follow the next steps once the Greavard Wig offer goes live.

Once players have checked their Amazon Prime membership status and have logged into their account, they need to visit the official Prime Gaming website. Next, they must scroll down through the offers for games until they find Pokemon Go. There will be a banner showing the Greavard Wig on it with a purple Claim button underneath for players to click.

After signing in to their Amazon account again, players will be able to claim the item. However, they’ll need to use the redemption code given to them on Prime Gaming in the official Niantic code redemption website to grab the Greavard Wig Timed Research for their profile in Pokemon Go. All players need to use their Pokemon Go login details on this Niantic website to apply the reward to their account.

After claiming the reward, players will need to complete the Timed Research tasks given to them by Prime Gaming to get the Greavard Wig for their avatar. At the time of writing, we don’t know what those tasks are, but we’ll update our main guide on the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I event with the details as soon as we discover them.

When Does the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I Greavard Wig Release on Prime Gaming

Image via Amazon

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I Greavard Wig Timed Research will be available on Amazon’s Prime Gaming offer site from 10 AM PT/6 PM BST on October 16, 2023, until 9:59 AM PT/5:59 PM BST on November 17, 2023. Players will have until 8 PM PT/4 AM BST on December 25, 2023, to complete the Timed Research before it expires and the reward is no longer available.