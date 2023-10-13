Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I Dates, Times, Greavard Debut & Paid Ticket Rewards

Every October, Pokemon Go throws one of the biggest virtual Halloween parties around with its Halloween-themed events. Each year brings something different, and we now have details about what to expect from 2023’s Pokemon Go Halloween spectacular.

Niantic is offering fans plenty of treats with this year’s event, and it’s only Part I. Let’s dig into what we can expect from 2023 Halloween Part I in Pokemon Go.

When Is The Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I?

Part I of this year’s Halloween adventure runs from October 19 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, October 26 at 10 AM local time.

Details for Part II have yet to be announced, but with those dates and the use of Part I, it seems we’re definitely in for a sequel event.

Featured Pokemon During Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

Image via Niantic

Pokemon Go players will see two new Pokemon in the game during the event, as Greavard and its evolved form, Houndstone, will make their debut.

Other scary spooky Pokemon will appear more frequently during this event, including:

Ekans

Zubat

Alolan Meowth

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Poochyena

Shuppet

Drifloon

Litwick

Phantump

The event also notes that “some trainers” might encounter Sandygast, so it seems the Pokemon will appear less frequently than the others in the list.

All Bonuses For Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

During Part I of the Pokemon Go Halloween event, players will earn additional candy and XL candy for catching Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Additionally, you’ll earn double candy for exploring with your buddy Pokemon and for hatching eggs. If you’re above Level 31 in the game, you’ll also get extra candy XL from eggs.

Timed Research Encounters For Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

This event will feature two exclusive Timed Research events that run from October 19 at 10 am through October 31 at 8 PM local time.

For the first event-exclusive timed research, tasks will center on catching ghost-type Pokemon and rewards include Stardust and encounters with Greavard.

The second timed research event is centered on the Pokemon Spiritomb and its 108 spirits. Completing these tasks will earn you encounters with various ghost-type Pokemon and Spiritomb itself. This timed research may lead to an encounter with Shiny Spiritomb.

Paid Timed Research Rewards For Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

The Halloween Part I event features a Paid Timed Research opportunity as well, priced at USD 5.00 or the equivalent in your local currency.

These tasks will include reward encounters with various Ghost-types, including Phantump, as well as Dark-types like Alolan Meowth. There is also a Halloween-themed avatar pose reward.

There will also be a Ticket of Treats paid Timed Research event, with two incubators and additional Phantump encounters. This paid research event also costs 5 USD (or local equivalent).

Field Task Research Encounter Rewards For Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

Event-themed Field Research tasks will also feature in this event, offering encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump.

Shiny versions of both Pokemon may show up for these reward encounters as well.

7 KM Egg Spotlights For Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

Throughout the Halloween events, you will have a chance to hatch the following spooky Pokemon from 7k eggs, all three of which have a chance of being Shiny.

Munchlax

Riolu

Galarian Yamask

Raid Features For Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I

During the Halloween Part I event in Pokemon Go, you will see the following Pokemon appear in raids:

One-Star Raids (all three could be Shiny)

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Drifloon

Three-Star Raids

Gengar (possibly Shiny)

Sandygast

Greavard

Five-Star Raids (both could be Shiny)

Guzzlord

Darkrai

Mega Raids (both have a chance of being Shiny)

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part I Avatar Items & Stickers

Image via Niantic and The Pokemon Company

During the Halloween event, you’ll be able to purchase themed avatar items from the in-game shop, including:

Yamask mask

Cofagrigus costume

Cofagrigus head

Phantump head

Greavard wig

Event-Themed stickers

In addition to these purchasable items, you’ll be able to receive Halloween themed stickers at PokeStops and through gifts.

What Pokemon Go Event Bundles Are Available During Halloween Part I?

The event will feature bundles in the in-game shop as well as the Pokemon Go Web store.

Halloween bundles in the web store include:

One bundle with 10 premium raid passes, 2 star pieces, and 2 lucky eggs for $4.99

One bundle with 10 super incubators, five incubators, and two inense for $9.99.

The In-Game shop bundles include:

Three remote raid passes, one star piece, and one lucky egg for 495 PokeCoins

10 premium raid passes, two star pieces, and two lucky eggs for 725 PokeCoins

10 super incubators, five incubators, and two incense for 1550 PokeCoins

Prime Gaming Partner Research for Pokemon Go Halloween 2023

This year’s Halloween event in Pokemon Go also features an exclusive for Amazon Prime members, who can claim an additional Timed Research event. Prime members who claim the Amazon Prime Research between October 16 and November 17 will be able to receive exclusive reward items, including the Greavard Hat.

Other Highlights for Halloween Part I in Pokemon Go

Other features for the event include themed PokeStop showcases for spooky creatures like Shuppet, Banette, or Grevard.

You’ll also hear the haunting Lavender Town music while you play Pokemon Go during the event, and PokeStops and Gyms will feature scary, colorful decorations.