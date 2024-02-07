Recommended Videos

Nintendo fans love a good Nintendo Direct, but Nintendo is notoriously bad at telling anyone when it’s going to hold an event. That’s why so many fans want to know if there’s a Nintendo Direct today, especially when there’s been one at a similar time in the past.

Nintendo Directs are some of the best events in the calendar for Nintendo fans. They’re when Nintendo shows off all of its upcoming games and details future showcases that will focus in on specific titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The company often holds Direects at the same time each year, which is what can get fans asking if there’s a Nintendo Direct today or not when February and September roll around. But humans often love to see patterns where they don’t exist.

Is There a Nintendo Direct Today? (February 2024)

No, Nintendo hasn’t announced or confirmed a Nintendo Direct for any time in February 2024. However, hundreds of fans, including Gamepur Staff, were caught off guard by a post on Twitter that popped up in the aftermath of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play event.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

For some reason, the post was reshared dozens of times and popped up on the timelines of Nintendo fans worldwide. Obviously, the post shows the date of February 8, 2023, but seeing it just after an event in 2024 sparked a frenzy of interest in an event happening on February 8, 2024.

While Nintendo has not posted a statement about there being no Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2024, this post doesn’t suggest there will be. That fact is pure speculation from fans who know Nintendo often holds Directs in February and want one to happen on this date.

In truth, we’ll almost certainly see a Nintendo Direct in February 2024, but it won’t come until the company is ready to announce it. There’s usually at least a week’s notice before these events, which leaves three for Nintendo to play with.

Everything We Know About the Next Nintendo Direct

The next Nintendo Direct could take place in February 2024, as we mentioned above. Nintendo traditionally holds Directs in February each year, and Pokemon Day is in the same month, so it would be a great time for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to announce a new generation of games.

We’re breakin’ down some of the ins and outs of puzzling in #MariovsDonkeyKong, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 2/16!



Play through a selection of levels and modes in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong free demo, available now on Nintendo Switch #eShop! pic.twitter.com/uDlTNE2f1m — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2024

All that Nintendo has focused on for February 2024 is Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a re-imagining of the original game that started Mario and Donkey Kong’s journeys in video games. We don’t expect an entire showcase to be held for this release, so any Direct will likely look at games set to launch later in 2024.