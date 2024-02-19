February 2024 Nintendo Direct – When & How to Watch

Recommended Videos

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Nintendo has finally announced the first Nintendo Direct of 2024. This first Direct will be a Partner Showcase featuring updates for the first half of the year.

Fans have had their eyes on Nintendo, waiting for them to finally announce their first Nintendo Direct of the year. While many thought it would come early in February, the rumors were off by a few weeks. Soon, we’ll be able to tune in for the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to hear what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024.

When is the February 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

Image via Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be on February 21, 2024 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT.

The Partner Showcase will be about 25 minutes long and feature updates from Nintendo’s publishing and development partners. The focus will be on games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024, meaning we’re likely looking at March and beyond given the timing of this showcase.

How to Watch the February 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Image via Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be available via Nintendo’s official YouTube account. Nintendo fans should be able to tune in to the channel to enjoy the Nintendo Direct video for free at the designated time.

If you’re not available at 9 AM on a Wednesday or live in another timezone that makes tuning in live impossible, the video should be available on YouTube after it premieres on February 21, 2024.

Given the fact that previous rumors about the date were off by a few weeks, it’s safe to say that fan speculation about what we’re going to hear during this Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase may well be far from accurate.

Even so, many expect Nintendo to provide updates on the status of the Switch 2 this year, and this is part of why fans have been so eager to know just when the first Nintendo Direct of 2024 will be. Given that this is a Partner Showcase, it seems likely to be focused on new games, and I’d be surprised if we got console news.

Since this is a few days ahead of Pokemon Day, it’s not likely we’ll hear anything about an upcoming Pokemon game, although anything is possible, and not all Pokemon game news comes out on Pokemon Day.

Thankfully, we don’t have much longer to wait to hear what’s in store for the Nintendo Switch for the next few months.