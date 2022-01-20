Is there an infinite number of objectives in Pupperazzi?

While playing through Pupperazzi and reading our other guides, you may notice something peculiar. There’s a degree of randomness to many of its elements including objectives. Leave an area without doing anything, then return to find a different set of objectives. This may lead you to believe that Pupperazzi’s objectives are procedurally generated and infinite, but that’s not the case.

Each of the game’s five areas has a total number of crafted objectives. From this list, it will randomly assign them until the list slowly dwindles. By the time you’re down to the last few objectives, repeat visits won’t reset anything.

Each location has a finite number of objectives. Even the secret objectives fall under this category. After completing a level, you may still see hidden objective envelopes spawn within the map. Grabbing them does not unlock any further objectives, however.

One way in which Pupperazzi adds some variety is through the use of its time of day system. While there are only five levels, each area has four selectable times of day. These naturally unlock through the course of completing objectives. Each time of day has its own set of objectives, though they are sometimes shared. As an example, one objective in which you must photograph a shy Dalmatian shows up in Lighthouse Cove during dusk and nighttime. Completing it at either time of day eliminates it from the list on both versions of the level.