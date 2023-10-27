Is There a Difficulty Trophy & Achievement in Alan Wake 2?

Want to get the Platinum trophy or all 1,000 Gamerscore in Alan Wake 2 but don’t want to have to play through on the hardest difficulty? We’ve got all the information you need to know about Alan Wake 2 difficulty trophies and achievements below.

Is There an Alan Wake 2 Difficulty Achievement & Trophy?

No, Alan Wake 2 doesn’t have a trophy or achievement that’s tied to beating the game or certain chapters on a set difficulty. That means you can drop the difficulty down into ‘Story’ mode and then just blast your way through the enemies you encounter without worrying about missing out on that coveted Platinum trophy or 1,000 Gamerscore.

During my playthrough, I played through most of the game on Normal difficulty to experience Alan Wake 2 in a more challenging and, for me, enjoyable manner. If I ever hit a sticking point that was getting frustrating, I’d just drop the difficulty down for that one bit, beat the pesky Taken enemy that was getting in my way and then bump the difficulty back up to Normal and continue on with my adventure.

While there isn’t a trophy or achievement tied to the difficulty you play through the game on, there are some trickier combat-related trophies/ achievements you’ll need to unlock, as well as some that are missable as they are tied to hidden collectibles such as Lunch Boxes. You’ll need to find all of these and all of the Cult Stashes in the game, for example, to get the ‘Hidden by the Trees’ trophy and achievement.

How to Change Difficulty in Alan Wake 2

To change difficulty, press the Options button on PS5, Menu button on Xbox Series X|S or Esc on PC. Then select, Difficulty from the menu.

Now select the difficulty setting you want to change to. That’s all there is to it and you can do this at any time.

All Missable Trophies/ Achievements in Alan Wake 2

Secret Stashes – Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box

– Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box Hidden by the Trees – Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes

– Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes The Koskela Brothers – Watch all Koskela brother commercials

– Watch all Koskela brother commercials The Trail of the Writer – Watch all the Writer’s Journey videos

– Watch all the Writer’s Journey videos Bring It – Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun

– Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun Ready for a Fight – Find the Hunting Rifle

– Find the Hunting Rifle Greatest Hits – Find the Crossbow

– Find the Crossbow Stop Right There – Find the Pump-Action Shotgun

– Find the Pump-Action Shotgun All Smiles – Fully upgrade a single weapon

– Fully upgrade a single weapon I’ll Find You – Find all Nursery Rhyme Dolls

– Find all Nursery Rhyme Dolls All Accounted For – Find all weapons for both characters. At the time of writing, this trophy/ achievement is also bugged.

– Find all weapons for both characters. At the time of writing, this trophy/ achievement is also bugged. Shift in Reality – Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles.

– Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles. Rustic Charm – Find all the Charms

– Find all the Charms The Nice Things in Life – Pet Mayor Setter. This is also automatically the best trophy/ achievement in Alan Wake 2 because it involves a very good boy.

There are some other trophies/ achievements that are technically missable, but they’re so easy and highly likely that you’ll just do them as you’re playing through the game that I’ve not listed them above.

With all of that trophy-related knowledge imparted, you should now be all set to embark on the quest of adding Alan Wake 2’s Platinum trophy (or its 1,000 Gamerscore) to your collection.