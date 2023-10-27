All Cauldron Lake Lunchbox Locations in Alan Wake 2

There are multiple Alex Casey lunchboxes for you to find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2, and this guide covers those locations.

Alan Wake 2 is a game full of mysteries, and one you need to learn about are the several Alex Casey lunchboxes scattered all over the game. There are numerous you can find in the area of Cauldron Lake while you wander around.

The Alex Casey lunchboxes are small collectibles you can find while exploring the locations in Alan Wake 2. While looking through Cauldron Lake, there are a handful of these lunchboxes that you can discover, which contain helpful resources to upgrade your weapons. Here’s what you need to know about every Cauldron Lake lunchbox location in Alan Wake 2.

How to Find All Cauldron Lake Lunchbox Collectibles in Alan Wake 2

There are eight lunchboxes for you to find scattered throughout Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2. These lunchboxes contain small messages left by the person who put them there, and they also contain Manuscript Fragments. When you collect enough Manuscript Fragments, they can be used to upgrade the weapons you have in Alan Wake 2, making you a much more worthy adversary against the various forces you’ll be fighting when pitting yourself up against the Dark Place.

If you ever find yourself struggling to track down these lunchboxes, I recommend looking for the painted rocks on the ground. If you ever see these near your location, you know you’re about to find a lunchbox in Alan Wake 2. These painted rocks are always found near, or surrounding the lunchboxes.

These are all lunchbox locations you can find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2.

Cauldron Lake Lunchbox ImageLunchbox LocationDescription
North Cauldron Lake LunchboxYou can find this one close to the top of the map, and this is one of the easier lunchboxes to track down.
Camp Cauldron Lake LunchboxYou can find this lunchbox to the southeast of the Murder Site location in Alan Wake 2.
FBC Station Cauldron Lake LunchboxThere is a lunchbox to the left of the FBC Station.
Witch’s Hut Cauldron Lake LunchboxThere is a lunchbox to the west of the Witch’s Hut.
Witchfinder’s Station Cauldron Lake LunchboxYou can find a lunchbox to the northeast of the Witchfinder’s Station. You can visit this location shortly after discovering Alan in Alan Wake 2.
Waterfall Cauldron Lake LunchboxOn your way back to the parking lot from the Witchfinder’s Station, there’s a stream with a lunchbox leading to the northern part of the map.
TBC
TBC

