All Cauldron Lake Lunchbox Locations in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is a game full of mysteries, and one you need to learn about are the several Alex Casey lunchboxes scattered all over the game. There are numerous you can find in the area of Cauldron Lake while you wander around.

The Alex Casey lunchboxes are small collectibles you can find while exploring the locations in Alan Wake 2. While looking through Cauldron Lake, there are a handful of these lunchboxes that you can discover, which contain helpful resources to upgrade your weapons. Here’s what you need to know about every Cauldron Lake lunchbox location in Alan Wake 2.

Related: How to Find Manuscript Fragments in Alan Wake 2

How to Find All Cauldron Lake Lunchbox Collectibles in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are eight lunchboxes for you to find scattered throughout Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2. These lunchboxes contain small messages left by the person who put them there, and they also contain Manuscript Fragments. When you collect enough Manuscript Fragments, they can be used to upgrade the weapons you have in Alan Wake 2, making you a much more worthy adversary against the various forces you’ll be fighting when pitting yourself up against the Dark Place.

If you ever find yourself struggling to track down these lunchboxes, I recommend looking for the painted rocks on the ground. If you ever see these near your location, you know you’re about to find a lunchbox in Alan Wake 2. These painted rocks are always found near, or surrounding the lunchboxes.

These are all lunchbox locations you can find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2.