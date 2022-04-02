Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands considered Borderlands 4? Answered

Games can be a little confusing when they start releasing spin-offs and games by other names apart from where they started. In the case of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it very obviously is a part of the Borderlands franchise with Tiny Tina being the face on the cover, but it dropping the series name could have people asking if it is the next step in the story. So is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands actually Borderlands 4?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not Borderlands 4 and has no significant standing on the overall story in the series. The game revolves around one of Tina’s Bunkers & Badasses sessions where three new people not seen before in the series are running her campaign. Because of this, Wonderlands is closer to being a sequel to Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, but not with Brick, Lillith, and Mordecai playing.

We can also tell that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes place before the events of Borderlands 3 because of Tina’s age. In Borderlands 2, she was 13 years old, but by the time Borderlands 3 was released, she was about 20. While they never say how old she is in the game, she looks a lot closer to the age of her in the Borderlands 2 timeline, making us guess that this takes place within a couple of years of those events.