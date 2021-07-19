Is Tom Clancy’s XDefiant cross platform/crossplay?

Ubisoft has officially unveiled Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a franchise crossover title which was previously leaked as The Division: BattleCat. Bringing together factions and characters from the Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division franchises, XDefiant is a 6v6 first person shooter that leans heavily into the hero shooter niche.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will be available on all major platforms at launch, including cloud gaming services like Amazon Luna and Google Stadia. This naturally begs the question of whether the title will have cross platform functionality. Crossplay has become something of a prerequisite for competitive shooters in recent years. Being able to merge player populations across every console and platform allows for faster matchmaking and more consistent gameplay experience, while also letting friends who game on different platforms to play together.

The good news is that Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will indeed feature full crossplay at launch. XDefiant will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, and players across all these platforms will be able to join their friends and play against players on other platforms.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will begin closed beta testing on August 5, and players on PC can sign up for the beta right now. The game’s official release date has not been announced yet.