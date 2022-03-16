Is Tunic on Xbox Game Pass?

Cute Souls-adjacent Zelda-like Tunic is finally out, after years of waiting. It’s been released on PC and Xbox consoles for now, and many people were curious about whether it would release on Game Pass on day one as well, as so many other games are doing right now.

Publisher Finji had previously stated that it would not be coming to Game Pass, but to celebrate the release of the game on March 16, the company revealed during the day’s Xbox [email protected] Showcase event that it had changed its mind after all. So yes, according to the event and Finji’s own social media, Tunic is indeed coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Finji is proud to present: TUNIC



This will doubtless be a great opportunity for more people to play Finji’s newest title, developed by Andrew Shouldice over a period of several years. It’s already proving popular with reviewers, clocking in at 86 on OpenCritic within half an hour of release. The mix of Soulslike combat with a Zelda-esque aesthetic and some fiendishly challenging puzzles will no doubt tick a lot of boxes for a lot of players, and its arrival on Game Pass will let even more people check it out.