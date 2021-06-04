Is Warhammer: Vermintide 2 cross-platform?

While Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has been out for some, developers still bring plenty of new content to the game and it is regularly updated. Not only this, by sales will bring in people who have been curious about the game for a while but that has been waiting on a more palatable price for their pocket.

Anyone who is thinking about picking up the game to play with friends who are on different platforms will be wondering if the game supports cross-play. Unfortunately, it does not support play between groups on different platforms, so PC players can only play with PC players, Xbox players can only play with Xbox players, and so on.

A part of the reason for this is that the enemies have different health and damage values, depending on the platform. As PC allows for cleaner aim, for example, enemies have a bit more health to balance out the difficulty and provide a more consistent experience. As such, cross-platform play just doesn’t seem to be something that the game is set up to provide.

With a substantial amount of additional content available, there will be lots for your friends to do as you desperately try to stop Skaven and Chaos hordes from flooding the lands in the name of Sigmar.