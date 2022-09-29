With the arrival of Wiglett happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, many players are extremely curious how this Pokémon is associated with Diglett, if at all. These two Pokémon share a similar appearance, but they have different names, which was switched with the ‘D’ with a ‘W’ at the front, and they do not share the same typings. Because of these many similarities, is Wiglett a regional form of Diglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

What is Wiglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

We can confirm that Wiglett is not a regional form of Diglett or a regional evolution of Diglett. Instead, Wiglett is a unique Pokémon that will appear in the Paldea region and will have a specific entry in the PokéDex, unlike regional forms. However, when a regional form appears in a different region from the base Pokémon, such as Alolan Meowth in the Alola Islands, it still has the same PokéDex entry.

From what we can tell, Wiglett is also not an evolution of Diglett. You will not catch a Diglett from the Paldera region and evolve it into a Wiglett, such as finding a Galarian Meowth and evolving it into Perrserker, which is a different Pokémon from Persian and does have a unique entry in the PokéDex. Instead, Wiglett is a Water-type Pokémon that will appear somewhere in the Paldea region. When it does, it will have unique properties different from any Diglett or Dugtrio in previous Pokémon games.

Following the initial announcement surrounding Wiglett, we do not know if it will have an evolved form. If it does, the evolved form might resemble a Dugtrio. Still, it will also feature a different name, and it will also have a distinct PokéDex number and entry for you to fill out in the Pokémon series.