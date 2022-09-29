Wiglett, the weird cousin of Diglett, will pop its head up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As we count down the timer until the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the fan anticipation is rising to a boiling point. Spotted on the sandy beaches of the Paldea region is a brand new type of Water Pokémon, revealed during the “World Pokémon Ecological Society” event. The new Pokémon looks suspiciously similar to Diglett, and this white-hued critter seems to be able to blast its enemies with circular blasts of water. The new Pokémon is able to dig into the soft sands and then poke out its head to be able to feed in the ocean.

We know for sure that Pokémasters everywhere will surely want to get their hands on this new Pokémon, and we have to wonder what its evolutions will look like or if Wiglett is itself an evolution of another Pokémon. Interestingly, a major inspiration in the design of this Pokémon seems to have been the real-world Garden Eels. They are very similar-looking marine animals that can be found in all of the Earth’s oceans.

This new Pokémon is just another piece of the puzzle as we anticipate the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The two new Pokémon games will release in November of this year, so there is not too much time left to wait. Meanwhile, Nintendo has been steadily teasing the fans with new features and new Pokémon, and the introduction of Wiglett is another such occasion.

Speaking of Wiglett, it’s also interesting to note that his Japanese name is Umidiguda, which is a combination of the words Umi (sea) and Digda, which is the name for Diglett. So while the two Pokémon species might not be related in their Pokémon biology, they might at the very least be related by name.