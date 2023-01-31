Is Xbox Live down? How to check the Xbox Live server status

The servers behind Xbox are typically pretty steady. Yet, when they fall, they fall hard, and it’s difficult for players to get into the games they want to play. You might encounter a few of these problems at random intervals, but rest assured; the Xbox team is typically working hard to make sure the servers are being repaired. Here’s what you need to know about whether Xbox Live is down and how to check the Xbox Live server status.

Can you play on Xbox Live? What’s the Xbox Live server status?

The only thing you can do is wait it out. To make sure you can jump into your favorite game, you may need to step back and wait to see how long it is before Microsoft can bring the online services back up. For those eager to hear more information, you can watch the status of the service on the Xbox Live Status page Microsoft manages. The page will have a variety of updates providing valuable information for players about what’s happening and what’s being done to assist them.

When an issue occurs, there’s likely a red ‘x’ next to the service, which means Microsoft knows of the problem and is attempting to resolve the issue. Because the issue is on the platforms’ side, you won’t be able to reset the service or attempt to reactive it on your side. You might also see the yellow exclamation point, which stands for the service having limited services, and you likely won’t be able to jump into a game.

You can also follow the live updates from the Xbox Live Twitter support page. They will provide immediate updates regarding anything happening on the Xbox Live status page, and any issues they know are happening.