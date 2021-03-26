It Takes Two – Snackosaurus achievement guide

It Takes Two takes advantage of the immortality of May and Cody for much of its dark jokes, with many toys eating these poor dolls in various ways. The Snackosaurus achievement naturally continues this most distinguished tradition. In the Rose’s Room section of the game, after May and Cody travel through the trolley tracks before being abruptly stopped by sleeping dinosaurs, they stumble upon a series of platforms leading to an object that can be dropped on the slumbering dinosaur’s head.

This area requires players to navigate through these platforms with one character riding a smaller dinosaur toy while the other controls the much larger dinosaur like a digger. Normally the larger dinosaur has the ability to bite down on platform handles to both move and keep them in place, but the same prompt also appears above the small dinosaur. If you press the button the larger one will eat both the smaller one and your unfortunate partner riding on top. After that you’re awarded the trophy or achievement. The description reads: “Now look who’s extinct!”

It’s an extremely simple achievement to get, but only if you already know what to look for or unless you got curious to see whether the large dinosaur could carry the small one in its mouth and move it around. Chances are you could easily miss it while focusing on solving the tricky puzzle.

