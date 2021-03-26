It Takes Two – Terror Of The Seven Seas achievement guide

Despite the amount of dark comedy in It Takes Too, there are plenty of wholesome moments as well to help balance things out. One such moment is the Terror Of The Seven Seas achievement, which can be found in the Snow Globe section of the game. The Terror Of The Seven Seas achievement is a bit tricky to find because it’s nestled in the water chapter in an ice area that players come across when needing to access different water areas by navigating the surface through ice cracks. The description states: “Scurvy! Ye look smashing, captain!”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you breach the water and land on the ice and snow land masses, make sure to pan the camera to the left and walk upwards. One area will have a few platforms which leads to a large pirate ship. The ship itself has plenty of little extras to explore but the main prize is the treasure chest in the back of the ship. Sitting on top of the pile of gold coins are two pirate hats which you pick up with your magnet and wear it.

After that the trophy is awarded, but you can of course keep exploring the ship to your heart’s content. And with the plethora of sweet lines from Cody and May, why not?

