It’s a Knockout! trophy guide in Oddworld: Soulstorm

To survive in Oddworld: Soulstorm, Abe is going to need to pull out every trick he has in his book. These tricks include sneaking past enemies, using fire to his benefit, and using his mudoken-laden abilities. Mudokens possess the ability to chant and affect the world around them. You will need to use this chant to obtain the It’s a Knockout! Trophy. Here is what you need to do.

The It’s a Knockout! trophy reads, “Knock out 100 Sligs via depossession.” There are multiple ways to make sligs unconscious, but for this trophy, we need to specifically knock them out by possessing them and then depossessing them.

To possess a Slig, you need to hold down L2 to make Abe begin to chant. You will be given control of an orb for a short period. If you move this orb over a Slig, you will be given complete control of them. While you control the Slig, you can pull levers and shoot or talk to other Sligs. Be careful, though, if you shoot at a Slig, they will fire back, and if your Slig dies, you will not get progress towards this trophy.

Instead, while you control the Slig, press Circle, and Abe will depossess the enemy. They will fall onto the ground unconscious for a short time, allowing you to pickpocket or tie them up. Be wary of the bar over their body, though. That is the indicator that they are about to wake back up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Do this to 100 Sligs whenever you want, and you will eventually be awarded the trophy.

