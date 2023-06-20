Jedi: Survivor June 2023 Patch Notes Address Crashes, Bounty Hunter Spawns & Puzzle Problems

Patch 6 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has arrived on all platforms. It launches on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the same time. It comes with multiple gameplay changes that should make the overall experience better for everyone, especially those trying to track down the sneaky Bounty Hunters hidden throughout the galaxy.

Not only have the Bounty Hunter spawns been fixed, but there have been a handful of holo map data updates, minor fixes for Jedi: Survivor’s photo mode, and blaster handling for Cal. Here’s what you need to know about the full patch notes for Jedi: Survivor for Patch 6.

All Patch Notes for Patch 6 in Jedi: Survivor

Although the full Patch Notes for Patch 6 list seems rather small, the overall details and bug fixes that went into these changes for Jedi: Survivor is relatively hefty. The big highlight is that players attempting to find each of the Bounty Hunters going after Cal should be able to find them without any issue, and there’s no chance that Caij, the one sending out these missions, won’t be invisible anymore.

Another interesting feature to note is that the Find the Gorge’s Secret rumor can now be completed. Previously, players might have been able to grab the quest at Rambler’s Reach Outpost, but when they explored the hidden area, they could not complete the quest when they found the correct chest, leaving it as an incomplete rumor. This has now been corrected, and players should receive credit for that.

We’re excited to see several changes make it into the game. For anyone Jedi: Survivor player who has been enjoying the photo mode, there have been a handful of changes added to it, potentially improving it for anyone who has been having issues, along with several bug fixes, general improvements, and correcting any problems that might have caused the game to crash for players.

Here’s everything that’s going into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Patch 6.

Collision improvements

Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible

Fix for bounty hunters not spawning

Fix for occasional issue where the “Find the Gorge’s Secret” Rumor could not be completed

Fixes for Photo Mode

Improved blaster handling

The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized

Updates to the holo map map data

Various bug fixes & Improvements

Various crash fixes across all platforms

Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed

The patch will be available to download immediately for all players. After the update has been cleared, everyone can jump back into their game to continue exploring Koboh and the rest of the galaxy.