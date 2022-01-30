Keep an Eye Out for Aipom! request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Aipom are troublesome little Pokémon who are ready to jump into action to cause mischief. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ve made off with Hiko’s pack, and they won’t return it to him. You’ll need to chase down these mischievous Pokémon and make sure Hiko receives his pack back. This guide details how to complete Keep an Eye Out for Aipom! request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

After speaking with Hiko in the Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll receive a notification about where these Aipom have runoff. They won’t be too far away from Hiko’s position. To make sure you’re following all of the correct waypoints, make sure you set this request to Guided, and you should see them appear on your map. The first one is roughly 60 meters away from Hiko. The second one will e 30 meters away from your previous position, as will be the last position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the Aipom, you’ll have to fight both of them to get the pack back. These Aipom are Normal-type Pokémon, so we highly recommend using a Fighting-type Pokémon, or attacks, against them to make short work of them. Both of these Pokémon are level 30.

When you defeat the Aipom, Hiko will have caught up with you, and a cutscene will play out between you, Hiko, and the Aipom. After the cutscene, you’ll have completed the request, earning a Scatter Bang and Exp. Candy Medium.