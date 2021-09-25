Kena: Bridge of Spirits Rot Eater boss guide

The Rot Eater boss is one of the easier ones you will fight in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Part of the reason is that you’ve already been fighting plenty of smaller versions of this boss. The other part is that you have access to a Forest Tear during this fight. This fight is less about you fighting the Rot Eater and more about a Rot Cloud going toe to toe with the Rot Eater. Here is how to beat it.

Rot Eater attacks

The Rot Eater has surprisingly few attacks. There are two main attacks that you need to worry about, a thrash attack and a ranged attacked. The first attack, the melee one, has the Rot Eater thrash its body around and swinging at you. It is rather easy to dodge and not much of a worry unless you get caught in it.

The ranged attack is easy to see coming. When the Rot Eater throws its head back, get ready for a projectile to come flying at you. This one, like the melee attack, is easy to avoid. The only real threat in the area is the little enemies that spawn alongside the Rot Eater. There will be a bunch of flying enemies and mini-Rot Eaters to deal with.

How to defeat the Rot Eater

Before the boss fight begins, you will need to activate the Forest Tear. After the fight starts, use that tear to summon Rot Clouds to easily take the boss down. Spam both attack buttons to get some good hits on the boss. You will probably get a third of its health down before the Rot Cloud disperses.

Each time the Rot Cloud disperses, you will have a cooldown period before you can get another one out. Wait it out by dodging the boss’ attacks and dealing with the flying enemies that might give you trouble while using a Rot Cloud. Once the Forest Tear is down cooling down, summon another Rot Cloud and go to town. It should only take 3 to 4 Rot Clouds to finish the boss off.