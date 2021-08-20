King’s Bounty II release date, unlock time, and more

King’s Bounty II is the long-awaited sequel to the classic King’s Bounty game, bringing players back to some classic turn-based RPG fun. Players will be returning to Antara to find that the world is in disarray as nations clash and evil is on the rise.

Players will need to recruit their own personal armies and somehow navigate a tale of betrayal and survival. In King’s Bounty II, your decisions will matter far more than you know, as everything you do will impact how the story unfolds.

Release date

King’s Bounty II will release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 24.

Unlock time

An exact unlock time for the game has not been revealed yet. We will update this guide as soon as the information is available.

File size

On PC, the file size is just under 14GB, but we do not have information on how large the game will be on consoles yet.

PC Requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX-9370

Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX-9370 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480

GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Recommended