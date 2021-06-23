Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Concussion Yard

During the Heatwave event in Knockout City, players are tasked with finding 100 total Ice Pops hidden around each of the game’s six levels. Some are out in the open, while others take a little bit of gliding skill or a bounce pad to reach. Regardless of where they are hiding, you will need to navigate each location while a battle is underway and grab all Ice Pops. Here are all 17 spots for the Ice Pops on Concussion Yard in Knockout City.

On top of this orange machinery

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above the machine raising and lowering its arm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Roll underneath that same machine in ball form

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over the pit next to the machine

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the corner of the map near the wrecking ball rubble

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the corner, turn left and you can see this one hidden in some rubble

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump on top of the wrecking ball, and when it swings towards the outside of the map you can glide towards this one

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump on top of the rising and lowering platform and grab this Ice Pop when it is at the top

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is on the bottom of that moving platform when it gets low enough

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below the path of the wrecking ball when it is swinging inward of the map

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this wooden platform right next to the moving platform

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of the cinderblocks nearby

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the lowest trajectory of the wrecking ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside this incomplete building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside the window of the incomplete building (if you glide quick enough, you can get back to the lower area on the right before you fall to your death)

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of the dumpster filled with rubble

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the porch near the politician stand