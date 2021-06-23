Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Concussion Yard
On our lunch break we have popsicles.
During the Heatwave event in Knockout City, players are tasked with finding 100 total Ice Pops hidden around each of the game’s six levels. Some are out in the open, while others take a little bit of gliding skill or a bounce pad to reach. Regardless of where they are hiding, you will need to navigate each location while a battle is underway and grab all Ice Pops. Here are all 17 spots for the Ice Pops on Concussion Yard in Knockout City.