Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Jukebox Junction

Things are getting hot in Knockout City. The dodgeball deathmatch game is going through its new summertime event called Heatwave. In each of the game’s arenas, there are over a dozen new collectibles in the form of popsicles called Ice Pops. Grab them all to earn a big boost in Heatwave tickets that can be exchanged for Heatwave exclusive cosmetics. Here are all of the Ice Pop locations in Jukebox Junction.

Above Baggage Carousel

Behind the Jukebox Junction statue

Near the Employee Entrance

Other side of the Employee Entrance

Between the lion statues

Between the lion statues area and the railway yard (need to glide to it)

Console area in the railway yard

Going off the outer rail section in the railway yard

End of the rail section that runs through the central area

Middle of the rail section on the outer side of the railway yard

In front of the railway map

End of the rail section on the inner side of the railway yard

Underneath one of the taxis in the railway yard (you can roll under it in ball form)

Above the coffee stand

Top of the central area towards the Baggage Carousel

Above the central area (jump on one of the side rails to reach it)

Below the central area above the pit