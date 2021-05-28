Knockout City – Tips to play better on Back Alley Brawl

Back Alley Brawl is the most claustrophobic map you can get in Knockout City. There are tons of tight hallways with corners, very little open area for big battles, and pipes racing overhead to transport players from one side of the map to the other. Simply put, when you get this map in the rotation, be ready for an all-out war. If you have found yourself struggling to succeed on Back Alley Brawl, here are some tips to help you turn things around.

Practice curving your throws

Screenshot by Gamepur

With so many corners and obstructions placed throughout Back Alley Brawl, you will want to use a curveball throw to nail any enemies trying to take refuge behind a wall or pipe. Using the curve throw effectively will make cover meaningless for the enemy team and make them stay on the tips of their toes.

Use the pipes for more than travel

Screenshot by Gamepur

The green, red, and yellow pipes that run over the top of the map are more than decoration pieces. There are specific entry and exit locations that you will want to keep in the back of your mind, but honestly, the best uses of these are for more than travel.

For starters, traveling through one of the tubes is great for learning where the enemy is located. If you tilt the camera down while you are rushing overhead, you will see the outlines of all players in the game, including the other team.

But wait, there’s more! If you are situated near the entrance to a pipe, and an enemy has thrown a ball your way, you can quickly jump into the tube to evade any assault. Just be sure to watch your back for anyone chasing you when you get out on the other side.

Don’t get cornered by the enemy

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are many areas in Back Alley Brawl where you can get tucked into a corner. For example, at the exit of the yellow tube, you could find yourself in a situation where your only escape route is jumping off the map. To avoid this, try to stick in the area of the green tube entrance or the open space in front of the red tube exit. We recommend not staying in the structure in the middle of the map since there are so many entryways that you could easily get ambushed.

Most useful special balls