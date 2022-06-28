Knotwords Daily Classic answer (June 28) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?
Don’t waste time with hints.
Knotwords is an exciting word game that combines puzzle elements with more traditional word-guessing puzzles used in games such as Wordle. It features a free Daily Classic mode that gives all players a challenging daily puzzle to solve for free. This guide explains the answer to today’s puzzle and outlines where each word fits within it so you don’t waste any time on hints.
Knotwords Daily Classic answer
June 28
The above image contains the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 28. Below, we’ve outlined the words required to complete it, starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- BLACKS
- TRAPS
- PAP
- TUNE
- SPORES
- ITS
- LOTS
- UP
- NO
- CHAPTER
- PA
- SPITS
June 27
Above is the solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 27. You can see all the words you’ll need to solve today’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
- MALT
- OF
- TAXI
- OR
- MOTOR
- AFAR
- TWINS
June 26
The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 26 is above. We’ve collected every word you’ll need for this monster of a puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- WHILST
- AND
- EAT
- PULL
- WAIFES
- TOO
- SEE
- TWEE
- INS
- RAN
- ARGUMENT
- EYRIE
- ACT
- CASHMERE
- PAS
- SNORT
- BE
- DOLED
- ARTICLES
- AT
- HABITS
- PI
- NO
- PROGRESS
June 25
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 25. We’ve outlined what every word in this solution is below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
- HOG
- ALOOF
- DISCLOSURES
- GAL
- VACANT
- MID
- AD
- EGO
- TEMPED
- PETS
- RESCUE
- SHY
- PET
- VAT
- BRIGADE
- SAC
- MAST
- UNCLASP
- EMUS
- ABORTED
- EH
- UNMOVED
- HO
- OFFENDS
- SUE
June 24
The above image contains the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 24. See the list below for every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- GIBBONS
- SCHLEP
- CLEVERER
- ADOPTION
- YEP
- ALPHABET
- GLAUCOMA
- DAW
- STEREOTYPE
- EH
- HOE
- PAS
- NIL
- RESIN
- SPARKING
June 23
The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 23 is above. See the list below to find all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
- OBJECTS
- MUSIC
- ASH
- BY
- HART
- SNAIL
- AM
- TO
- CONCERNED
- RAN
- ME
- IRE
- MISTS
- SPREAD
- BET
- RISK
- MY
- CARP
- SOONER
- BISON
- EH
- ARC
- MA
- CHI
- ID
- ALARMS
- TEAR
- NETS
- STATES
- AH
- MODE
June 22
The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 22 is above. We’ve compiled a list of all the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle below, starting with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
- AS
- MY
- AT
- AN
- SOFTWARE
- OR
- INFUSE
- NO
- BEGAN
- AIMS
- YOUNG
- PA
- SAT
- USE
- TWOS
- ARENA
- BAR
- ON
- NEAR
June 21
Check out the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 21 above. We’ve collected every word you need for the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right and then those running top to bottom.
- WITH
- SALE
- FLAKE
- IT
- FIRSTS
- AGAIN
- IF
- WAFTING
- ILL
- TEATS
- TIN
- HEWS
June 20
See the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 20 above. You can check the words required for the solution in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- MA
- TIED
- ONTO
- DUCT
- STOOD
- IN
- MET
- ADOPT
June 19
You can see the complete answer to the Daily Classic Puzzle for June 19 below. We’ve compiled a list of every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- TRAINING
- END
- ANY
- OFT
- SPELLINGS
- LEE
- AH
- SPECIFIC
- PAW
- PI
- CONTRACT
- OHO
- MADCAPS
- CELESTA
- EH
- OH
- UPS
- LOST
- WARNING
- OR
- ISLE
- SPLIT
- HAT
- ECONOMIC
- HIS
- HOLDS
- REFUSING
- ANT
- SOLE
- ID
- BED
- ELECTRIC
- TO
- ELF
- NAUSEA
- HO
- LEI
- AM
- ELECTROMAGNETIC
- AHA
- NAP
- CODE
- NIX
- AGHAST
- CHUGS
- INS
- POSSESS
- REHASH
June 18
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 18 above. Below is a list of every word you’ll need for the solution, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
- PET
- ETHIC
- COMPARATIVE
- VACATE
- EVE
- HI
- EH
- RANTING
- ODE
- SIS
- RATTLED
- CATERS
- EGO
- VAIN
- MAVENS
- WHIP
- CHINA
- CURTAIN
- GUT
- DEVOTEES
- ORE
- INVOKED
- HEY
June 17
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 17 is above. See below for a complete list of the words you’ll need to solve it, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
- REVISION
- MA
- STOPPAGE
- CARTOONS
- MINDLESS
- INCURRED
- EXTRACTION
- LIMPETS
- SAP
- HI
- EAR
- ORGANICS
- SOD
June 16
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 16. We’ve put every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
- AD
- PIT
- NO
- YEAR
- HO
- SOUGHT
- DONOR
- AHA
- HE
- RISKY
- IF
- ME
- FOUNTS
- AFFAIRS
- OH
- TOY
- ARE
- ADJUSTS
- ANY
- HIM
- DOE
- DEFEAT
- AGO
- FOG
- PER
- NOTIFY
- SO
- HORRIFIED
- YOU
- OR
- US
- SHAKEN
- AS
- THY
- TORT
- ASHES
June 15
You can check the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 15 above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to complete the puzzle, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running top to bottom.
- DITTO
- SO
- HE
- IN
- RESIDENT
- NO
- OX
- US
- WASH
- REV
- TOG
- OR
- IS
- ENSUE
- TORSO
- OUTDO
- EXIST
- THIN
- HO
- ENTER
June 14
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 14 above. The words required to solve it are listed below starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SPENDS
- ROE
- MOMS
- RHINO
- SO
- HISS
- USHER
- PERMITS
- NOON
- DEMOS
- AS
- OH
June 13
You can see the complete answer to the Knotowords Daily Classic Puzzle above. See below for the complete list of all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- AD
- ACHE
- EMIR
- DAD
- FARED
- MA
- AH
- ID
- DEAR
June 10
You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 10 above. The words required are all listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- REPORTER
- SERF
- ELM
- VIOLATED
- HO
- SWUM
- NILS
- EH
- CENSORED
- RESOLVED
- OHS
- FOLLOWINGS
- TOE
- STUMBLER
- SHE
- RAMS
- DING
June 9
You can see the answer for the Knowrods Daily Classic Puzzle for June 9. Below is a list of the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle, beginning with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.
- AWE
- SIZES
- HA
- AS
- PAR
- ASPECT
- IDEAL
- COW
- OHS
- NO
- SO
- EH
- FINITE
- DOG
- BIGGER
- PICKED
- ADO
- HOW
- STREWN
- HI
- OF
- ZEAL
- BE
- SUPPOSING
- HOT
- WHACKS
- EWE
- EAST
June 8
You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 8 above. Check the list below for the words you’ll need, beginning with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.
- IMAGES
- AM
- FINAL
- SAC
- TONE
- CATCH
- EH
- AMUSES
- BASICS
- MA
- ME
- CAT
- GLITCHES
- NO
- HE
- SPAN
- LEAST
June 7
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is above. You can check every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SKILLS
- SOUP
- CASE
- DEAD
- BASICS
- STUD
- FISCAL
- LOAD
- PLUS
- SPEAKS
June 6
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve put the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below with the ones running from left to right first, then those running from top to bottom.
- SOP
- CRIB
- PI
- OPEN
- SCOOP
- OR
- PIPED
- BIN
June 5
The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 5 is above. We’ve got every word you’ll need for it below, starting with those that run left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- COMBINED
- HIS
- ON
- ITEMS
- REVEALED
- SHE
- FINISHES
- GAG
- DOE
- PADS
- ATTACHED
- OFFS
- THEE
- TAM
- MA
- IMPLEMENTATIONS
- EGO
- DOTH
- OUTSIZE
- BUS
- RUSE
- VALET
- BUSINESS
- SHIP
- SHUTTING
- IT
- AM
- SELF
- PROMPTLY
- IS
- BE
- BOSUN
- FOE
- OUT
- IDEAS
- MENUS
- SO
- MEG
- HEFT
- NODS
- AT
- OIL
- BLESS
- SCHMALTZ
- AH
- HEAT
- HER
- LEGATEE
- AD
- CONFUSES
- DOGS
- GASPS
June 4
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 4. To complete it, you’ll need to use all the words in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- EVIDENT
- VAIN
- REFINES
- UNTO
- RIPPER
- PA
- DIM
- SINE
- IGUANAS
- DIAGRAM
- SHOES
- INSPIRE
- UPS
- SNAILS
- EAR
- ODES
- HI
- VIE
- DON
- INFIRMITIES
- ASP
- NAP
- PEA
- SUE
- REALMS
June 3
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 3 is above. We’ve put together a list of the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those ruining from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- ATTRACTS
- APPLAUDS
- DIAMETER
- COTE
- SEMANTIC
- AHA
- KIDDOS
- BYE
- RATS
- ODE
- SLABS
- PEACEMAKER
- MOM
- HI
- ETA
- AD
- CHASTENS
- DIS
- DARLINGS
June 2
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 2 is above. The words you’ll need for the solution are listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- BLED
- ITS
- HERO
- OH
- IF
- RADIO
- OAT
- AT
- SPIRITS
- NO
- IRIS
- RAM
- VOTED
- KHAKI
- ONE
- AREA
- NEEDS
- LOG
- ANORAK
- MEAT
- HAT
- HI
- WORKED
- THIS
- AHA
- OPTIMA
- FORGIVING
- EH
- SO
- DEVOTE
- TOE
- AS
- ENDS
- FOOT
- AIDES
June 1
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 1 above. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- DAB
- HUE
- DITTOS
- ODD
- OR
- FORCE
- CLIMB
- AT
- SPOKES
- ON
- ADD
- ACTS
- BID
- TOO
- HORRIBLE
- US
- HEELS
May 31
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 31. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need to solve the day’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- HIM
- FINALS
- ICE
- STEAL
- PI
- CAUSE
- HI
- INITIAL
- MACE
- LEAPS
- US
- LIES
May 30
Above you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 30. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- ORAL
- THUD
- HOPE
- WORTH
- HO
- UP
- SLIDE
May 29
You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 29 above. We’ve listed all the words required to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- DEVELOPS
- DO
- CON
- ONE
- VAMP
- ORDERING
- TREE
- RICH
- PA
- PAL
- EXTRAORDINARILY
- ASH
- ID
- TWINS
- FAR
- ENTERS
- HEAT
- TOO
- THEN
- BLATANT
- EAR
- USED
- REPLYING
- OVERHEAT
- WE
- DEMERIT
- INCLUDED
- BE
- RANT
- AS
- CASSETTE
- RECORD
- OH
- ROAD
- LORE
- SON
- WONDERED
- TWIN
- AH
- SIR
- CONCRETE
- AHA
- DONE
- PRINTERS
- LONG
- PAID
- FALL
- YOUTHFUL
May 28
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 28. See below for the list of words you’ll need to use to complete it, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SPIN
- HAM
- CANOESRUE
- SUPERB
- EAR
- SILLIER
- SPEEDS
- TERMINI
- ASH
- RESIGNS
- SHY
- SPATS
- PA
- IMPULSE
- ID
- CREELS
- AURAL
- INEBRIATING
- TENDERS
May 27
The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 27 is above. We’ve included every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SHIFTIER
- MA
- MOBS
- POOHS
- CIVILIAN
- MAGAZINE
- TIC
- LIGHTEST
- DINKY
- SHIPS
- ID
- MOTIVATION
- AH
- GIG
- SPINACH
- EGO
- DIVINED
- UNSEATED
May 26
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 26. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- PROP
- LYE
- RANDOM
- MANY
- ALIGN
- LOT
- GALORE
- ME
- COVER
- TOW
- EVENED
- SET
- GLOBAL
- LOGOS
- PERMIT
- HE
- OWING
- REF
- AM
- COMPLETES
- MA
- ONE
- WET
- TYPES
May 25
Above is the complete solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 25. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, the those running from top to bottom.
- KNOWS
- EQUAL
- OUR
- SO
- MERIT
- HIDED
- LARGEST
- KNOLLS
- RAM
- HA
- WE
- EH
- SQUARING
- ID
- STEPS
- ALSO
May 24
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 24. We’ve put a list together of every word in the solution below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- ACUTES
- TO
- CHUNK
- NOISE
- OR
- NECKS
- AS
- AT
- COCOONS
- HIRE
- THUS
- NECK
- SO
May 23
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 23. We’ve collected all the words you’ll need in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- HASH
- OR
- TEAT
- EATS
- HOTEL
- AREA
- AT
- HITS
May 22
Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 22. We’ve outlined what each word in this solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- RAN
- AGOG
- OXYMORON
- HID
- SAKE
- SODAS
- IF
- US
- SUPPOSE
- USE
- UPS
- TOTED
- HOE
- MISINTERPRETING
- ADO
- OH
- PINCERS
- AGE
- AS
- NORMS
- SLOW
- EKED
- EXEMPLAR
- SHE
- HER
- REQUIRED
- MEW
- PI
- NONSENSE
- SPARKLER
- OX
- YOKE
- PARSNIP
- WE
- UP
- ITS
- SOUTHERN
- ARE
- SPOOR
- CANAL
- GO
- SIDESTEP
- EGO
- ON
- OF
- RARER
- HUNDREDS
- ME
- WHAT
- TO
- ASKS
- IS
- SKI
- EH
- END
- NO
- AIDE
- THOUGHTS
May 21
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 21. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SUPREME
- DILEMMA
- COD
- RIP
- APE
- INGREDIENTS
- WHEREOF
- SOD
- MUDDLES
- REVIEWS
- HOB
- DANGLED
- RENEWED
- EYELID
- PITFALL
- VACANCY
- OPT
- LOUDEST
May 20
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic answer for May 20. We’ve outlined what every word for this answer is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SOTS
- PAP
- OX
- ID
- HORN
- SIR
- SEAT
- ARMS
- TEE
- BARRIERS
- OVE
- ILLNESS
- RECALLED
- PROVERBS
- IRE
- SPINSTER
- IRRATIONAL
- SOD
- REEVE
- CAMERAS
May 19
Above is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 19. We’ve outlined what every word required for the puzzle is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- MAYORS
- NO
- DISCOS
- GO
- PI
- ORACLE
- FORMED
- AS
- BY
- PLAYED
- OH
- AN
- SO
- HABITS
- ON
- DATING
- BE
- MODIFY
- OHS
- HA
- YES
- BOA
- COMPLAINT
- ORE
- ANT
- SADLY
- SIN
- GLANDS
- DOES
- OR
May 18
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 18. We’ve outlined what every word in the solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- HI
- ALSO
- SO
- YEN
- AS
- IF
- WORKS
- TO
- EXTRA
- RUGS
- PLAYS
- BITES
- FOX
- FLY
- SEW
- HONORARY
- US
- SAKE
- BOSS
- IS
May 17
Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 17. Below, we’ve outlined every word required for the solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- CHAR
- ADOBE
- TABLE
- DEEP
- AD
- STABS
- ADMIT
- DADDY
- HATES
- ADAPTED
- ROB
- BLAB
- FEEDS
May 16
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 16. See below for a complete list of the words required, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
- IF
- WORN
- OWED
- ENDS
- WOE
- FLOWN
- RED
- FUNDS
May 15
the above is the full answer for May 15’s Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle. We’ve outlined what every word is below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those from top to bottom.
- BY
- NEED
- SPIT
- WASH
- AT
- AM
- SO
- VIA
- ROSTRA
- TIERS
- WESTERN
- ADO
- DO
- PAR
- FINISHED
- OTHERS
- GONE
- MY
- TEA
- ADMITTED
- DUO
- OF
- ADD
- SET
- TO
- USE
- RIPENS
- SWALLOWS
- TAD
- US
- AMMO
- UP
- ADOPTING
- SUPPORTS
- AT
- IS
- YETI
- WARHEADS
- ABED
- DEU
- AUK
- SOAR
- MOTELS
- STRUT
- SKI
- TOT
- STRAIGHTFORWARD
- TIN
- NO
- ISM
- ARE
- IN
- DROP
- MARMOSET
- OUT
- AUNT
- PI
- HAS
- DEMANDS
- SOMEBODY
- DEAD
- OH
May 14
Above is the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 14. We’ve included every word in this challenging entry below, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
- SICS
- HAMS
- MOW
- UPS
- DUN
- HALFHEARTED
- EMS
- SUP
- GAD
- HUH
- SAGS
- TAROTS
- EH
- WEE
- OAR
- MATCHED
- HO
- HAW
- AWE
- CLOSURE
- HOE
- DASHES
- EMU
- UNCLASPS
- CASH
- STAGGER
- ASH
- CONCEDED
May 13
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. This is a particularly fiendish challenge that took us longer than we’d like to admit. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- DOCS
- HI
- EH
- BOP
- OAK
- HO
- RIND
- FALSETTO
- BROCCOLI
- SQUEEZED
- BOSSY
- DEBONAIR
- OHO
- PROSECUTES
- DONATION
- AD
- INK
- PONIARDS
May 12
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve included all the words in this solution below starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.
- COY
- HE
- HI
- DO
- VAN
- GUIDE
- OR
- SUSPICION
- MEN
- NOTES
- BEFORE
- OH
- PED
- REDONE
- ID
- GO
- MA
- PI
- COURSE
- BED
- UNRED
- DEEP
- NOR
- ORES
- EXCITED
- OF
- HA
- SON
- INVENT
- HES
May 11
Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 11. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- THEME
- IVY
- TO
- SAM
- SWORN
- SO
- YODEL
- NAIL
- US
- MEETS
- ITS
- OWES
- HI
- EVERYONE
- MY
- NO
- AT
- DAIS
- CASE
- MOLD
May 10
The answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 10 is as above. We’ve written out each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- THROW
- OIL
- APPLE
- RIPEST
- SIDES
- CARDS
- PI
- SHOPPED
- RILE
- ROLES
- TO
May 9
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve listed each answer below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- EVER
- DROP
- WE
- DEED
- ENDED
- OWE
- RIPED
May 8
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 8 is as above. We’ve outlined every word in the puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- TRIVIA
- ACCOUNTS
- TAD
- HI
- ITEM
- PUNISH
- IS
- NEAR
- DO
- VAN
- ELSE
- ANY
- FASTEST
- OR
- BY
- AHA
- CAB
- SPARE
- ARCH
- AWASH
- ELK
- ILL
- WHENEVER
- DAM
- PIPING
- EXISTING
- ATTITUDE
- AID
- RAT
- BUS
- LAD
- IDENTITY
- PALM
- ME
- SAW
- AS
- RAW
- APPRENTICESHIPS
- LYE
- HE
- IT
- SUB
- PI
- ACCIDENT
- IN
- SO
- ARRIVING
- OH
- CUP
- BRASHER
- THINNING
- SKY
- SIS
May 7
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Puzzle for May 7 is above. We’ve listed every word in the answer below, starting with those running from right to left, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.
- COXCOMB
- REACTOR
- MESAS
- BUMP
- ABACK
- FUR
- PA
- IDLE
- HA
- ADVERSE
- HONESTY
- ICONS
- SEWN
- CRIME
- PANE
- PAD
- SCRUFF
- RHO
- COMPARISONS
- ORE
- DENSE
- ARCHERS
- BIRETTA
- HAYS
May 6
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 6 is shown in the image above. We’ve included every answer in the list below, starting with words running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- SIS
- UNCOUTH
- HI
- PASSENGERS
- SEVENTH
- HEN
- PREVIEWS
- ASHY
- SNAP
- OHS
- NUISANCE
- SHANGHAI
- SIDESHOW
- CROSSING
May 5
The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 5 is as above. We’ve outlined every word below, starting with those running from left to right, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.
- MIDDLE
- HA
- BETA
- SUM
- SIR
- HI
- ASSESS
- FELINE
- EH
- SOX
- SLABS
- LOTS
- GAINED
- NOR
- FEDS
- SHE
- GO
- BUILDS
- HEM
- LOIN
- MAT
- AN
- NO
- ASSEMBLER
- IS
- SOD
- DEGREES
- SHOTS
- EAVES
May 4
The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle are above. We’ve listed each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
- STAYS
- AS
- TO
- IT
- SECONDLY
- AT
- TANK
- SLASH
- SAGAS
- TUBE
- CAT
- TOTALS
- SOON
- DYKE
- STYLE
May 3
The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 3 are shown in the above image. We’ve included every word you’ll need below, starting with those that run from left to right, then the words tht run from top to bottom.
- SHARPS
- AM
- TOOTH
- AT
- UNTO
- THIN
- HE
- SENSES
- DEATHS
- THEE
- AMOUNTS
- ON
- PUTTY
- HO
May 2
The above image contains the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 2. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting from those running left to right, then from top to bottom.
- TREK
- HA
- AVID
- TENS
- THAT
- GRAVE
- IN
- SKIDS
May 1
The following are the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on May 1. We’ve started with all the words running from right to left and then cover the words running from top to bottom.
- PLEASANT
- OHS
- DAUB
- EMS
- IMPROVES
- EGO
- TWEE
- SCAN
- LYE
- IGNITED
- ON
- PUT
- PROPOSE
- ASHERS
- REDO
- LINOLEUM
- LATTICE
- AD
- BEING
- HORRIFIC
- SMARMY
- PHYLAE
- ANYWHERE
- OR
- DEVELOPS
- TWOS
- AM
- NO
- ABUSES
- SPECTRUM
- CAPE
- HUMANITARIANISM
- SEND
- REIN
- DO
- DOG
- INVOLVES
- VOLT
- YES
- PUSHED
- DAMAGES
April 30
The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle is as above. Below, we’ve outlined what every word is starting with those that run right to left, and then those that run top to bottom.
- CONTEST
- FIN
- MASCARA
- EWE
- ROT
- CHI
- MARTINI
- SPAR
- STOCKPILING
- ETA
- PAD
- WOOLLY
- TWISTED
- POT
- OVUM
- MACAW
- ARK
- TENSOR
- TRIALS
- SAFARI
- IRON
- NATIONS
April 29
The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on April 29 are organized as in the above image. Starting from the top, the words that run from left to right and then top to bottom are as follows.
- DWELLS
- FOE
- SHEBANGS
- ALTRUIST
- DRUG
- NOTIFIED
- DISCARDING
- DEFEATS
- LOB
- LID
- LEAGUED
- GESTURES
How to play Knotwords
Knotwords is similar to a crossword puzzle. While the layout is the same, the board is split up into sections of multiple squares, but they’re not lined up and down or right to left. Instead, they’re all kinds of shapes, and you’re given a set of letters that fits somewhere within those shapes. The letters you’re given rarely make sense, so you need to look at all the letters on the board and figure out where it makes sense to place them. If you get a line wrong, it will be highlighted pink to indicate that you need to change the placement of at least one letter. When you get a word correct, it will shimmer in a brief animation before allowing you to continue with the rest of the game.