Knotwords Daily Classic answer (June 28) – What is today's Knotwords solution?

Don’t waste time with hints.

knotwords-daily-classic-answer-what-is-todays-knotwords-solution

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Knotwords is an exciting word game that combines puzzle elements with more traditional word-guessing puzzles used in games such as Wordle. It features a free Daily Classic mode that gives all players a challenging daily puzzle to solve for free. This guide explains the answer to today’s puzzle and outlines where each word fits within it so you don’t waste any time on hints.

Knotwords Daily Classic answer

June 28

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-28
Screenshot by Gamepur

The above image contains the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 28. Below, we’ve outlined the words required to complete it, starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • BLACKS
  • TRAPS
  • PAP
  • TUNE
  • SPORES
  • ITS
  • LOTS
  • UP
  • NO
  • CHAPTER
  • PA
  • SPITS

June 27

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-27
Screenshot by Gamepur

Above is the solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 27. You can see all the words you’ll need to solve today’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

  • MALT
  • OF
  • TAXI
  • OR
  • MOTOR
  • AFAR
  • TWINS

June 26

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-26
Screenshot by Gamepur

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 26 is above. We’ve collected every word you’ll need for this monster of a puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • WHILST
  • AND
  • EAT
  • PULL
  • WAIFES
  • TOO
  • SEE
  • TWEE
  • INS
  • RAN
  • ARGUMENT
  • EYRIE
  • ACT
  • CASHMERE
  • PAS
  • SNORT
  • BE
  • DOLED
  • ARTICLES
  • AT
  • HABITS
  • PI
  • NO
  • PROGRESS

June 25

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-25
Screenshot by Gamepur

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 25. We’ve outlined what every word in this solution is below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

  • HOG
  • ALOOF
  • DISCLOSURES
  • GAL
  • VACANT
  • MID
  • AD
  • EGO
  • TEMPED
  • PETS
  • RESCUE
  • SHY
  • PET
  • VAT
  • BRIGADE
  • SAC
  • MAST
  • UNCLASP
  • EMUS
  • ABORTED
  • EH
  • UNMOVED
  • HO
  • OFFENDS
  • SUE

June 24

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-for-june-24
Screenshot by Gamepur

The above image contains the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 24. See the list below for every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • GIBBONS
  • SCHLEP
  • CLEVERER
  • ADOPTION
  • YEP
  • ALPHABET
  • GLAUCOMA
  • DAW
  • STEREOTYPE
  • EH
  • HOE
  • PAS
  • NIL
  • RESIN
  • SPARKING

June 23

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-23
Screenshot by Gamepur

The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 23 is above. See the list below to find all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

  • OBJECTS
  • MUSIC
  • ASH
  • BY
  • HART
  • SNAIL
  • AM
  • TO
  • CONCERNED
  • RAN
  • ME
  • IRE
  • MISTS
  • SPREAD
  • BET
  • RISK
  • MY
  • CARP
  • SOONER
  • BISON
  • EH
  • ARC
  • MA
  • CHI
  • ID
  • ALARMS
  • TEAR
  • NETS
  • STATES
  • AH
  • MODE

June 22

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-for-june-22-solution
Screenshot by Gamepur

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 22 is above. We’ve compiled a list of all the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle below, starting with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

  • AS
  • MY
  • AT
  • AN
  • SOFTWARE
  • OR
  • INFUSE
  • NO
  • BEGAN
  • AIMS
  • YOUNG
  • PA
  • SAT
  • USE
  • TWOS
  • ARENA
  • BAR
  • ON
  • NEAR

June 21

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-21
Screenshot by Gamepur

Check out the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 21 above. We’ve collected every word you need for the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right and then those running top to bottom.

  • WITH
  • SALE
  • FLAKE
  • IT
  • FIRSTS
  • AGAIN
  • IF
  • WAFTING
  • ILL
  • TEATS
  • TIN
  • HEWS

June 20

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-20
Screenshot by Gamepur

See the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 20 above. You can check the words required for the solution in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • MA
  • TIED
  • ONTO
  • DUCT
  • STOOD
  • IN
  • MET
  • ADOPT

June 19

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-19
Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the complete answer to the Daily Classic Puzzle for June 19 below. We’ve compiled a list of every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • TRAINING
  • END
  • ANY
  • OFT
  • SPELLINGS
  • LEE
  • AH
  • SPECIFIC
  • PAW
  • PI
  • CONTRACT
  • OHO
  • MADCAPS
  • CELESTA
  • EH
  • OH
  • UPS
  • LOST
  • WARNING
  • OR
  • ISLE
  • SPLIT
  • HAT
  • ECONOMIC
  • HIS
  • HOLDS
  • REFUSING
  • ANT
  • SOLE
  • ID
  • BED
  • ELECTRIC
  • TO
  • ELF
  • NAUSEA
  • HO
  • LEI
  • AM
  • ELECTROMAGNETIC
  • AHA
  • NAP
  • CODE
  • NIX
  • AGHAST
  • CHUGS
  • INS
  • POSSESS
  • REHASH

June 18

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-18
Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 18 above. Below is a list of every word you’ll need for the solution, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

  • PET
  • ETHIC
  • COMPARATIVE
  • VACATE
  • EVE
  • HI
  • EH
  • RANTING
  • ODE
  • SIS
  • RATTLED
  • CATERS
  • EGO
  • VAIN
  • MAVENS
  • WHIP
  • CHINA
  • CURTAIN
  • GUT
  • DEVOTEES
  • ORE
  • INVOKED
  • HEY

June 17

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-17
Screenshot by Gamepur

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 17 is above. See below for a complete list of the words you’ll need to solve it, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

  • REVISION
  • MA
  • STOPPAGE
  • CARTOONS
  • MINDLESS
  • INCURRED
  • EXTRACTION
  • LIMPETS
  • SAP
  • HI
  • EAR
  • ORGANICS
  • SOD

June 16

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-16
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 16. We’ve put every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

  • AD
  • PIT
  • NO
  • YEAR
  • HO
  • SOUGHT
  • DONOR
  • AHA
  • HE
  • RISKY
  • IF
  • ME
  • FOUNTS
  • AFFAIRS
  • OH
  • TOY
  • ARE
  • ADJUSTS
  • ANY
  • HIM
  • DOE
  • DEFEAT
  • AGO
  • FOG
  • PER
  • NOTIFY
  • SO
  • HORRIFIED
  • YOU
  • OR
  • US
  • SHAKEN
  • AS
  • THY
  • TORT
  • ASHES

June 15

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-15
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can check the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 15 above. See below for a list of every word you’ll need to complete the puzzle, starting with the ones running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

  • DITTO
  • SO
  • HE
  • IN
  • RESIDENT
  • NO
  • OX
  • US
  • WASH
  • REV
  • TOG
  • OR
  • IS
  • ENSUE
  • TORSO
  • OUTDO
  • EXIST
  • THIN
  • HO
  • ENTER

June 14

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-14
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 14 above. The words required to solve it are listed below starting with those that run from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SPENDS
  • ROE
  • MOMS
  • RHINO
  • SO
  • HISS
  • USHER
  • PERMITS
  • NOON
  • DEMOS
  • AS
  • OH

June 13

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-13
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer to the Knotowords Daily Classic Puzzle above. See below for the complete list of all the words you’ll need for it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • AD
  • ACHE
  • EMIR
  • DAD
  • FARED
  • MA
  • AH
  • ID
  • DEAR

June 10

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-10
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 10 above. The words required are all listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • REPORTER
  • SERF
  • ELM
  • VIOLATED
  • HO
  • SWUM
  • NILS
  • EH
  • CENSORED
  • RESOLVED
  • OHS
  • FOLLOWINGS
  • TOE
  • STUMBLER
  • SHE
  • RAMS
  • DING

June 9

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-9
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the answer for the Knowrods Daily Classic Puzzle for June 9. Below is a list of the words you’ll need to solve the puzzle, beginning with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.

  • AWE
  • SIZES
  • HA
  • AS
  • PAR
  • ASPECT
  • IDEAL
  • COW
  • OHS
  • NO
  • SO
  • EH
  • FINITE
  • DOG
  • BIGGER
  • PICKED
  • ADO
  • HOW
  • STREWN
  • HI
  • OF
  • ZEAL
  • BE
  • SUPPOSING
  • HOT
  • WHACKS
  • EWE
  • EAST

June 8

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-8
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 8 above. Check the list below for the words you’ll need, beginning with the ones that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

  • IMAGES
  • AM
  • FINAL
  • SAC
  • TONE
  • CATCH
  • EH
  • AMUSES
  • BASICS
  • MA
  • ME
  • CAT
  • GLITCHES
  • NO
  • HE
  • SPAN
  • LEAST

June 7

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-7
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is above. You can check every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SKILLS
  • SOUP
  • CASE
  • DEAD
  • BASICS
  • STUD
  • FISCAL
  • LOAD
  • PLUS
  • SPEAKS

June 6

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-6
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve put the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below with the ones running from left to right first, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SOP
  • CRIB
  • PI
  • OPEN
  • SCOOP
  • OR
  • PIPED
  • BIN

June 5

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-5
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 5 is above. We’ve got every word you’ll need for it below, starting with those that run left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • COMBINED
  • HIS
  • ON
  • ITEMS
  • REVEALED
  • SHE
  • FINISHES
  • GAG
  • DOE
  • PADS
  • ATTACHED
  • OFFS
  • THEE
  • TAM
  • MA
  • IMPLEMENTATIONS
  • EGO
  • DOTH
  • OUTSIZE
  • BUS
  • RUSE
  • VALET
  • BUSINESS
  • SHIP
  • SHUTTING
  • IT
  • AM
  • SELF
  • PROMPTLY
  • IS
  • BE
  • BOSUN
  • FOE
  • OUT
  • IDEAS
  • MENUS
  • SO
  • MEG
  • HEFT
  • NODS
  • AT
  • OIL
  • BLESS
  • SCHMALTZ
  • AH
  • HEAT
  • HER
  • LEGATEE
  • AD
  • CONFUSES
  • DOGS
  • GASPS

June 4

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-4
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 4. To complete it, you’ll need to use all the words in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • EVIDENT
  • VAIN
  • REFINES
  • UNTO
  • RIPPER
  • PA
  • DIM
  • SINE
  • IGUANAS
  • DIAGRAM
  • SHOES
  • INSPIRE
  • UPS
  • SNAILS
  • EAR
  • ODES
  • HI
  • VIE
  • DON
  • INFIRMITIES
  • ASP
  • NAP
  • PEA
  • SUE
  • REALMS

June 3

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-3
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 3 is above. We’ve put together a list of the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those ruining from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • ATTRACTS
  • APPLAUDS
  • DIAMETER
  • COTE
  • SEMANTIC
  • AHA
  • KIDDOS
  • BYE
  • RATS
  • ODE
  • SLABS
  • PEACEMAKER
  • MOM
  • HI
  • ETA
  • AD
  • CHASTENS
  • DIS
  • DARLINGS

June 2

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-2
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 2 is above. The words you’ll need for the solution are listed below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • BLED
  • ITS
  • HERO
  • OH
  • IF
  • RADIO
  • OAT
  • AT
  • SPIRITS
  • NO
  • IRIS
  • RAM
  • VOTED
  • KHAKI
  • ONE
  • AREA
  • NEEDS
  • LOG
  • ANORAK
  • MEAT
  • HAT
  • HI
  • WORKED
  • THIS
  • AHA
  • OPTIMA
  • FORGIVING
  • EH
  • SO
  • DEVOTE
  • TOE
  • AS
  • ENDS
  • FOOT
  • AIDES

June 1

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-june-1
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 1 above. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • DAB
  • HUE
  • DITTOS
  • ODD
  • OR
  • FORCE
  • CLIMB
  • AT
  • SPOKES
  • ON
  • ADD
  • ACTS
  • BID
  • TOO
  • HORRIBLE
  • US
  • HEELS

May 31

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-31
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 31. We’ve outlined all the words you’ll need to solve the day’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • HIM
  • FINALS
  • ICE
  • STEAL
  • PI
  • CAUSE
  • HI
  • INITIAL
  • MACE
  • LEAPS
  • US
  • LIES

May 30

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-30
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 30. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • ORAL
  • THUD
  • HOPE
  • WORTH
  • HO
  • UP
  • SLIDE

May 29

knotwords daily classic puzzle solution for may 29
Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 29 above. We’ve listed all the words required to solve it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • DEVELOPS
  • DO
  • CON
  • ONE
  • VAMP
  • ORDERING
  • TREE
  • RICH
  • PA
  • PAL
  • EXTRAORDINARILY
  • ASH
  • ID
  • TWINS
  • FAR
  • ENTERS
  • HEAT
  • TOO
  • THEN
  • BLATANT
  • EAR
  • USED
  • REPLYING
  • OVERHEAT
  • WE
  • DEMERIT
  • INCLUDED
  • BE
  • RANT
  • AS
  • CASSETTE
  • RECORD
  • OH
  • ROAD
  • LORE
  • SON
  • WONDERED
  • TWIN
  • AH
  • SIR
  • CONCRETE
  • AHA
  • DONE
  • PRINTERS
  • LONG
  • PAID
  • FALL
  • YOUTHFUL

May 28

knotwords daily classic answer for may 28
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 28. See below for the list of words you’ll need to use to complete it, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SPIN
  • HAM
  • CANOESRUE
  • SUPERB
  • EAR
  • SILLIER
  • SPEEDS
  • TERMINI
  • ASH
  • RESIGNS
  • SHY
  • SPATS
  • PA
  • IMPULSE
  • ID
  • CREELS
  • AURAL
  • INEBRIATING
  • TENDERS

May 27

knotwords daily classic puzzle solution for may 27
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 27 is above. We’ve included every word you’ll need for the solution in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SHIFTIER
  • MA
  • MOBS
  • POOHS
  • CIVILIAN
  • MAGAZINE
  • TIC
  • LIGHTEST
  • DINKY
  • SHIPS
  • ID
  • MOTIVATION
  • AH
  • GIG
  • SPINACH
  • EGO
  • DIVINED
  • UNSEATED

May 26

knotwords daily classic puzzle solution for may 26
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 26. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • PROP
  • LYE
  • RANDOM
  • MANY
  • ALIGN
  • LOT
  • GALORE
  • ME
  • COVER
  • TOW
  • EVENED
  • SET
  • GLOBAL
  • LOGOS
  • PERMIT
  • HE
  • OWING
  • REF
  • AM
  • COMPLETES
  • MA
  • ONE
  • WET
  • TYPES

May 25

knotwords daily classic puzzle solution for may 25
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 25. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, the those running from top to bottom.

  • KNOWS
  • EQUAL
  • OUR
  • SO
  • MERIT
  • HIDED
  • LARGEST
  • KNOLLS
  • RAM
  • HA
  • WE
  • EH
  • SQUARING
  • ID
  • STEPS
  • ALSO

May 24

knotwords daily classic puzzle solution for may 24
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 24. We’ve put a list together of every word in the solution below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • ACUTES
  • TO
  • CHUNK
  • NOISE
  • OR
  • NECKS
  • AS
  • AT
  • COCOONS
  • HIRE
  • THUS
  • NECK
  • SO

May 23

knotwords daily classic puzzle solution for may 23
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 23. We’ve collected all the words you’ll need in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • HASH
  • OR
  • TEAT
  • EATS
  • HOTEL
  • AREA
  • AT
  • HITS

May 22

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-22
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 22. We’ve outlined what each word in this solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • RAN
  • AGOG
  • OXYMORON
  • HID
  • SAKE
  • SODAS
  • IF
  • US
  • SUPPOSE
  • USE
  • UPS
  • TOTED
  • HOE
  • MISINTERPRETING
  • ADO
  • OH
  • PINCERS
  • AGE
  • AS
  • NORMS
  • SLOW
  • EKED
  • EXEMPLAR
  • SHE
  • HER
  • REQUIRED
  • MEW
  • PI
  • NONSENSE
  • SPARKLER
  • OX
  • YOKE
  • PARSNIP
  • WE
  • UP
  • ITS
  • SOUTHERN
  • ARE
  • SPOOR
  • CANAL
  • GO
  • SIDESTEP
  • EGO
  • ON
  • OF
  • RARER
  • HUNDREDS
  • ME
  • WHAT
  • TO
  • ASKS
  • IS
  • SKI
  • EH
  • END
  • NO
  • AIDE
  • THOUGHTS

May 21

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-21
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 21. We’ve made a list of every word you’ll need for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SUPREME
  • DILEMMA
  • COD
  • RIP
  • APE
  • INGREDIENTS
  • WHEREOF
  • SOD
  • MUDDLES
  • REVIEWS
  • HOB
  • DANGLED
  • RENEWED
  • EYELID
  • PITFALL
  • VACANCY
  • OPT
  • LOUDEST

May 20

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-20
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic answer for May 20. We’ve outlined what every word for this answer is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SOTS
  • PAP
  • OX
  • ID
  • HORN
  • SIR
  • SEAT
  • ARMS
  • TEE
  • BARRIERS
  • OVE
  • ILLNESS
  • RECALLED
  • PROVERBS
  • IRE
  • SPINSTER
  • IRRATIONAL
  • SOD
  • REEVE
  • CAMERAS

May 19

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-19
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 19. We’ve outlined what every word required for the puzzle is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • MAYORS
  • NO
  • DISCOS
  • GO
  • PI
  • ORACLE
  • FORMED
  • AS
  • BY
  • PLAYED
  • OH
  • AN
  • SO
  • HABITS
  • ON
  • DATING
  • BE
  • MODIFY
  • OHS
  • HA
  • YES
  • BOA
  • COMPLAINT
  • ORE
  • ANT
  • SADLY
  • SIN
  • GLANDS
  • DOES
  • OR

May 18

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-18
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 18. We’ve outlined what every word in the solution is below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • HI
  • ALSO
  • SO
  • YEN
  • AS
  • IF
  • WORKS
  • TO
  • EXTRA
  • RUGS
  • PLAYS
  • BITES
  • FOX
  • FLY
  • SEW
  • HONORARY
  • US
  • SAKE
  • BOSS
  • IS

May 17

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-17
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 17. Below, we’ve outlined every word required for the solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • CHAR
  • ADOBE
  • TABLE
  • DEEP
  • AD
  • STABS
  • ADMIT
  • DADDY
  • HATES
  • ADAPTED
  • ROB
  • BLAB
  • FEEDS

May 16

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-answer-for-may-16
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 16. See below for a complete list of the words required, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

  • IF
  • WORN
  • OWED
  • ENDS
  • WOE
  • FLOWN
  • RED
  • FUNDS

May 15

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-15
Screenshot by DoubleXP

the above is the full answer for May 15’s Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle. We’ve outlined what every word is below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those from top to bottom.

  • BY
  • NEED
  • SPIT
  • WASH
  • AT
  • AM
  • SO
  • VIA
  • ROSTRA
  • TIERS
  • WESTERN
  • ADO
  • DO
  • PAR
  • FINISHED
  • OTHERS
  • GONE
  • MY
  • TEA
  • ADMITTED
  • DUO
  • OF
  • ADD
  • SET
  • TO
  • USE
  • RIPENS
  • SWALLOWS
  • TAD
  • US
  • AMMO
  • UP
  • ADOPTING
  • SUPPORTS
  • AT
  • IS
  • YETI
  • WARHEADS
  • ABED
  • DEU
  • AUK
  • SOAR
  • MOTELS
  • STRUT
  • SKI
  • TOT
  • STRAIGHTFORWARD
  • TIN
  • NO
  • ISM
  • ARE
  • IN
  • DROP
  • MARMOSET
  • OUT
  • AUNT
  • PI
  • HAS
  • DEMANDS
  • SOMEBODY
  • DEAD
  • OH

May 14

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-14
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 14. We’ve included every word in this challenging entry below, starting with the ones that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

  • SICS
  • HAMS
  • MOW
  • UPS
  • DUN
  • HALFHEARTED
  • EMS
  • SUP
  • GAD
  • HUH
  • SAGS
  • TAROTS
  • EH
  • WEE
  • OAR
  • MATCHED
  • HO
  • HAW
  • AWE
  • CLOSURE
  • HOE
  • DASHES
  • EMU
  • UNCLASPS
  • CASH
  • STAGGER
  • ASH
  • CONCEDED

May 13

knotwords-daily-classic-answer-for-may-13
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. This is a particularly fiendish challenge that took us longer than we’d like to admit. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • DOCS
  • HI
  • EH
  • BOP
  • OAK
  • HO
  • RIND
  • FALSETTO
  • BROCCOLI
  • SQUEEZED
  • BOSSY
  • DEBONAIR
  • OHO
  • PROSECUTES
  • DONATION
  • AD
  • INK
  • PONIARDS

May 12

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-answer-for-may-12
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve included all the words in this solution below starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

  • COY
  • HE
  • HI
  • DO
  • VAN
  • GUIDE
  • OR
  • SUSPICION
  • MEN
  • NOTES
  • BEFORE
  • OH
  • PED
  • REDONE
  • ID
  • GO
  • MA
  • PI
  • COURSE
  • BED
  • UNRED
  • DEEP
  • NOR
  • ORES
  • EXCITED
  • OF
  • HA
  • SON
  • INVENT
  • HES

May 11

knotwords-daily-classic-answer-for-may-11
Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 11. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • THEME
  • IVY
  • TO
  • SAM
  • SWORN
  • SO
  • YODEL
  • NAIL
  • US
  • MEETS
  • ITS
  • OWES
  • HI
  • EVERYONE
  • MY
  • NO
  • AT
  • DAIS
  • CASE
  • MOLD

May 10

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-solution-for-may-10
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 10 is as above. We’ve written out each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • THROW
  • OIL
  • APPLE
  • RIPEST
  • SIDES
  • CARDS
  • PI
  • SHOPPED
  • RILE
  • ROLES
  • TO

May 9

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-answer-may-9
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. We’ve listed each answer below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • EVER
  • DROP
  • WE
  • DEED
  • ENDED
  • OWE
  • RIPED

May 8

knotwords-daily-puzzle-answer-may-8
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 8 is as above. We’ve outlined every word in the puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • TRIVIA
  • ACCOUNTS
  • TAD
  • HI
  • ITEM
  • PUNISH
  • IS
  • NEAR
  • DO
  • VAN
  • ELSE
  • ANY
  • FASTEST
  • OR
  • BY
  • AHA
  • CAB
  • SPARE
  • ARCH
  • AWASH
  • ELK
  • ILL
  • WHENEVER
  • DAM
  • PIPING
  • EXISTING
  • ATTITUDE
  • AID
  • RAT
  • BUS
  • LAD
  • IDENTITY
  • PALM
  • ME
  • SAW
  • AS
  • RAW
  • APPRENTICESHIPS
  • LYE
  • HE
  • IT
  • SUB
  • PI
  • ACCIDENT
  • IN
  • SO
  • ARRIVING
  • OH
  • CUP
  • BRASHER
  • THINNING
  • SKY
  • SIS

May 7

knotwords-daily-puzzle-may-7
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Puzzle for May 7 is above. We’ve listed every word in the answer below, starting with those running from right to left, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.

  • COXCOMB
  • REACTOR
  • MESAS
  • BUMP
  • ABACK
  • FUR
  • PA
  • IDLE
  • HA
  • ADVERSE
  • HONESTY
  • ICONS
  • SEWN
  • CRIME
  • PANE
  • PAD
  • SCRUFF
  • RHO
  • COMPARISONS
  • ORE
  • DENSE
  • ARCHERS
  • BIRETTA
  • HAYS

May 6

knotwords-daily-classic-answer-for-may-6
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 6 is shown in the image above. We’ve included every answer in the list below, starting with words running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • SIS
  • UNCOUTH
  • HI
  • PASSENGERS
  • SEVENTH
  • HEN
  • PREVIEWS
  • ASHY
  • SNAP
  • OHS
  • NUISANCE
  • SHANGHAI
  • SIDESHOW
  • CROSSING

May 5

knotwords-daily-classic-answer-may-5
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 5 is as above. We’ve outlined every word below, starting with those running from left to right, then moving on to those running from top to bottom.

  • MIDDLE
  • HA
  • BETA
  • SUM
  • SIR
  • HI
  • ASSESS
  • FELINE
  • EH
  • SOX
  • SLABS
  • LOTS
  • GAINED
  • NOR
  • FEDS
  • SHE
  • GO
  • BUILDS
  • HEM
  • LOIN
  • MAT
  • AN
  • NO
  • ASSEMBLER
  • IS
  • SOD
  • DEGREES
  • SHOTS
  • EAVES

May 4

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-answer-for-may-4
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle are above. We’ve listed each word below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

  • STAYS
  • AS
  • TO
  • IT
  • SECONDLY
  • AT
  • TANK
  • SLASH
  • SAGAS
  • TUBE
  • CAT
  • TOTALS
  • SOON
  • DYKE
  • MAIL
  • STYLE

May 3

knotwords-daily-classic-puzzle-answer-for-may-3
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 3 are shown in the above image. We’ve included every word you’ll need below, starting with those that run from left to right, then the words tht run from top to bottom.

  • SHARPS
  • AM
  • TOOTH
  • AT
  • UNTO
  • THIN
  • HE
  • SENSES
  • DEATHS
  • THEE
  • AMOUNTS
  • ON
  • PUTTY
  • HO

May 2

knotwords-daily-classic-answer-for-may-2
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The above image contains the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 2. We’ve outlined what each word is below starting from those running left to right, then from top to bottom.

  • TREK
  • HA
  • AVID
  • TENS
  • THAT
  • GRAVE
  • IN
  • SKIDS

May 1

knotwords-classic-daily-answer-for-may-1
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The following are the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on May 1. We’ve started with all the words running from right to left and then cover the words running from top to bottom.

  • PLEASANT
  • OHS
  • DAUB
  • EMS
  • IMPROVES
  • EGO
  • TWEE
  • SCAN
  • LYE
  • IGNITED
  • ON
  • PUT
  • PROPOSE
  • ASHERS
  • REDO
  • LINOLEUM
  • LATTICE
  • AD
  • BEING
  • HORRIFIC
  • SMARMY
  • PHYLAE
  • ANYWHERE
  • OR
  • DEVELOPS
  • TWOS
  • AM
  • NO
  • ABUSES
  • SPECTRUM
  • CAPE
  • HUMANITARIANISM
  • SEND
  • REIN
  • DO
  • DOG
  • INVOLVES
  • VOLT
  • YES
  • PUSHED
  • DAMAGES

April 30

knotwords-classic-daily-answer-or-april-30
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle is as above. Below, we’ve outlined what every word is starting with those that run right to left, and then those that run top to bottom.

  • CONTEST
  • FIN
  • MASCARA
  • EWE
  • ROT
  • CHI
  • MARTINI
  • SPAR
  • STOCKPILING
  • ETA
  • PAD
  • WOOLLY
  • TWISTED
  • POT
  • OVUM
  • MACAW
  • ARK
  • TENSOR
  • TRIALS
  • SAFARI
  • IRON
  • NATIONS

April 29

knotwords-daily-classic-answer
Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on April 29 are organized as in the above image. Starting from the top, the words that run from left to right and then top to bottom are as follows.

  • DWELLS
  • FOE
  • SHEBANGS
  • ALTRUIST
  • DRUG
  • NOTIFIED
  • DISCARDING
  • DEFEATS
  • LOB
  • LID
  • LEAGUED
  • GESTURES

How to play Knotwords

Knotwords is similar to a crossword puzzle. While the layout is the same, the board is split up into sections of multiple squares, but they’re not lined up and down or right to left. Instead, they’re all kinds of shapes, and you’re given a set of letters that fits somewhere within those shapes. The letters you’re given rarely make sense, so you need to look at all the letters on the board and figure out where it makes sense to place them. If you get a line wrong, it will be highlighted pink to indicate that you need to change the placement of at least one letter. When you get a word correct, it will shimmer in a brief animation before allowing you to continue with the rest of the game.

