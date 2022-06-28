Knotwords Daily Classic answer (June 28) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is an exciting word game that combines puzzle elements with more traditional word-guessing puzzles used in games such as Wordle. It features a free Daily Classic mode that gives all players a challenging daily puzzle to solve for free. This guide explains the answer to today’s puzzle and outlines where each word fits within it so you don’t waste any time on hints.

Knotwords Daily Classic answer

June 28

Screenshot by Gamepur

The above image contains the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 28.

BLACKS

TRAPS

PAP

TUNE

SPORES

ITS

LOTS

UP

NO

CHAPTER

PA

SPITS

June 27

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above is the solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 27.

MALT

OF

TAXI

OR

MOTOR

AFAR

TWINS

June 26

Screenshot by Gamepur

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 26 is above.

WHILST

AND

EAT

PULL

WAIFES

TOO

SEE

TWEE

INS

RAN

ARGUMENT

EYRIE

ACT

CASHMERE

PAS

SNORT

BE

DOLED

ARTICLES

AT

HABITS

PI

NO

PROGRESS

June 25

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 25.

HOG

ALOOF

DISCLOSURES

GAL

VACANT

MID

AD

EGO

TEMPED

PETS

RESCUE

SHY

PET

VAT

BRIGADE

SAC

MAST

UNCLASP

EMUS

ABORTED

EH

UNMOVED

HO

OFFENDS

SUE

June 24

Screenshot by Gamepur

The above image contains the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 24.

GIBBONS

SCHLEP

CLEVERER

ADOPTION

YEP

ALPHABET

GLAUCOMA

DAW

STEREOTYPE

EH

HOE

PAS

NIL

RESIN

SPARKING

June 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 23 is above.

OBJECTS

MUSIC

ASH

BY

HART

SNAIL

AM

TO

CONCERNED

RAN

ME

IRE

MISTS

SPREAD

BET

RISK

MY

CARP

SOONER

BISON

EH

ARC

MA

CHI

ID

ALARMS

TEAR

NETS

STATES

AH

MODE

June 22

Screenshot by Gamepur

The answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 22 is above.

AS

MY

AT

AN

SOFTWARE

OR

INFUSE

NO

BEGAN

AIMS

YOUNG

PA

SAT

USE

TWOS

ARENA

BAR

ON

NEAR

June 21

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check out the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 21 above.

WITH

SALE

FLAKE

IT

FIRSTS

AGAIN

IF

WAFTING

ILL

TEATS

TIN

HEWS

June 20

Screenshot by Gamepur

See the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 20 above.

MA

TIED

ONTO

DUCT

STOOD

IN

MET

ADOPT

June 19

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the complete answer to the Daily Classic Puzzle for June 19 below.

TRAINING

END

ANY

OFT

SPELLINGS

LEE

AH

SPECIFIC

PAW

PI

CONTRACT

OHO

MADCAPS

CELESTA

EH

OH

UPS

LOST

WARNING

OR

ISLE

SPLIT

HAT

ECONOMIC

HIS

HOLDS

REFUSING

ANT

SOLE

ID

BED

ELECTRIC

TO

ELF

NAUSEA

HO

LEI

AM

ELECTROMAGNETIC

AHA

NAP

CODE

NIX

AGHAST

CHUGS

INS

POSSESS

REHASH

June 18

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 18 above.

PET

ETHIC

COMPARATIVE

VACATE

EVE

HI

EH

RANTING

ODE

SIS

RATTLED

CATERS

EGO

VAIN

MAVENS

WHIP

CHINA

CURTAIN

GUT

DEVOTEES

ORE

INVOKED

HEY

June 17

Screenshot by Gamepur

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 17 is above.

REVISION

MA

STOPPAGE

CARTOONS

MINDLESS

INCURRED

EXTRACTION

LIMPETS

SAP

HI

EAR

ORGANICS

SOD

June 16

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 16.

AD

PIT

NO

YEAR

HO

SOUGHT

DONOR

AHA

HE

RISKY

IF

ME

FOUNTS

AFFAIRS

OH

TOY

ARE

ADJUSTS

ANY

HIM

DOE

DEFEAT

AGO

FOG

PER

NOTIFY

SO

HORRIFIED

YOU

OR

US

SHAKEN

AS

THY

TORT

ASHES

June 15

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can check the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 15 above.

DITTO

SO

HE

IN

RESIDENT

NO

OX

US

WASH

REV

TOG

OR

IS

ENSUE

TORSO

OUTDO

EXIST

THIN

HO

ENTER

June 14

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle for June 14 above.

SPENDS

ROE

MOMS

RHINO

SO

HISS

USHER

PERMITS

NOON

DEMOS

AS

OH

June 13

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer to the Knotowords Daily Classic Puzzle above.

AD

ACHE

EMIR

DAD

FARED

MA

AH

ID

DEAR

June 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 10 above.

REPORTER

SERF

ELM

VIOLATED

HO

SWUM

NILS

EH

CENSORED

RESOLVED

OHS

FOLLOWINGS

TOE

STUMBLER

SHE

RAMS

DING

June 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the answer for the Knowrods Daily Classic Puzzle for June 9.

AWE

SIZES

HA

AS

PAR

ASPECT

IDEAL

COW

OHS

NO

SO

EH

FINITE

DOG

BIGGER

PICKED

ADO

HOW

STREWN

HI

OF

ZEAL

BE

SUPPOSING

HOT

WHACKS

EWE

EAST

June 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 8 above.

IMAGES

AM

FINAL

SAC

TONE

CATCH

EH

AMUSES

BASICS

MA

ME

CAT

GLITCHES

NO

HE

SPAN

LEAST

June 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is above.

SKILLS

SOUP

CASE

DEAD

BASICS

STUD

FISCAL

LOAD

PLUS

SPEAKS

June 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above.

SOP

CRIB

PI

OPEN

SCOOP

OR

PIPED

BIN

June 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 5 is above.

COMBINED

HIS

ON

ITEMS

REVEALED

SHE

FINISHES

GAG

DOE

PADS

ATTACHED

OFFS

THEE

TAM

MA

IMPLEMENTATIONS

EGO

DOTH

OUTSIZE

BUS

RUSE

VALET

BUSINESS

SHIP

SHUTTING

IT

AM

SELF

PROMPTLY

IS

BE

BOSUN

FOE

OUT

IDEAS

MENUS

SO

MEG

HEFT

NODS

AT

OIL

BLESS

SCHMALTZ

AH

HEAT

HER

LEGATEE

AD

CONFUSES

DOGS

GASPS

June 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 4.

EVIDENT

VAIN

REFINES

UNTO

RIPPER

PA

DIM

SINE

IGUANAS

DIAGRAM

SHOES

INSPIRE

UPS

SNAILS

EAR

ODES

HI

VIE

DON

INFIRMITIES

ASP

NAP

PEA

SUE

REALMS

June 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 3 is above.

ATTRACTS

APPLAUDS

DIAMETER

COTE

SEMANTIC

AHA

KIDDOS

BYE

RATS

ODE

SLABS

PEACEMAKER

MOM

HI

ETA

AD

CHASTENS

DIS

DARLINGS

June 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 2 is above.

BLED

ITS

HERO

OH

IF

RADIO

OAT

AT

SPIRITS

NO

IRIS

RAM

VOTED

KHAKI

ONE

AREA

NEEDS

LOG

ANORAK

MEAT

HAT

HI

WORKED

THIS

AHA

OPTIMA

FORGIVING

EH

SO

DEVOTE

TOE

AS

ENDS

FOOT

AIDES

June 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for June 1 above.

DAB

HUE

DITTOS

ODD

OR

FORCE

CLIMB

AT

SPOKES

ON

ADD

ACTS

BID

TOO

HORRIBLE

US

HEELS

May 31

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 31.

HIM

FINALS

ICE

STEAL

PI

CAUSE

HI

INITIAL

MACE

LEAPS

US

LIES

May 30

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above you can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 30.

ORAL

THUD

HOPE

WORTH

HO

UP

SLIDE

May 29

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 29 above.

DEVELOPS

DO

CON

ONE

VAMP

ORDERING

TREE

RICH

PA

PAL

EXTRAORDINARILY

ASH

ID

TWINS

FAR

ENTERS

HEAT

TOO

THEN

BLATANT

EAR

USED

REPLYING

OVERHEAT

WE

DEMERIT

INCLUDED

BE

RANT

AS

CASSETTE

RECORD

OH

ROAD

LORE

SON

WONDERED

TWIN

AH

SIR

CONCRETE

AHA

DONE

PRINTERS

LONG

PAID

FALL

YOUTHFUL

May 28

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 28.

SPIN

HAM

CANOESRUE

SUPERB

EAR

SILLIER

SPEEDS

TERMINI

ASH

RESIGNS

SHY

SPATS

PA

IMPULSE

ID

CREELS

AURAL

INEBRIATING

TENDERS

May 27

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 27 is above.

SHIFTIER

MA

MOBS

POOHS

CIVILIAN

MAGAZINE

TIC

LIGHTEST

DINKY

SHIPS

ID

MOTIVATION

AH

GIG

SPINACH

EGO

DIVINED

UNSEATED

May 26

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 26.

PROP

LYE

RANDOM

MANY

ALIGN

LOT

GALORE

ME

COVER

TOW

EVENED

SET

GLOBAL

LOGOS

PERMIT

HE

OWING

REF

AM

COMPLETES

MA

ONE

WET

TYPES

May 25

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete solution to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 25.

KNOWS

EQUAL

OUR

SO

MERIT

HIDED

LARGEST

KNOLLS

RAM

HA

WE

EH

SQUARING

ID

STEPS

ALSO

May 24

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 24.

ACUTES

TO

CHUNK

NOISE

OR

NECKS

AS

AT

COCOONS

HIRE

THUS

NECK

SO

May 23

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 23.

HASH

OR

TEAT

EATS

HOTEL

AREA

AT

HITS

May 22

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 22.

RAN

AGOG

OXYMORON

HID

SAKE

SODAS

IF

US

SUPPOSE

USE

UPS

TOTED

HOE

MISINTERPRETING

ADO

OH

PINCERS

AGE

AS

NORMS

SLOW

EKED

EXEMPLAR

SHE

HER

REQUIRED

MEW

PI

NONSENSE

SPARKLER

OX

YOKE

PARSNIP

WE

UP

ITS

SOUTHERN

ARE

SPOOR

CANAL

GO

SIDESTEP

EGO

ON

OF

RARER

HUNDREDS

ME

WHAT

TO

ASKS

IS

SKI

EH

END

NO

AIDE

THOUGHTS

May 21

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 21.

SUPREME

DILEMMA

COD

RIP

APE

INGREDIENTS

WHEREOF

SOD

MUDDLES

REVIEWS

HOB

DANGLED

RENEWED

EYELID

PITFALL

VACANCY

OPT

LOUDEST

May 20

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic answer for May 20.

SOTS

PAP

OX

ID

HORN

SIR

SEAT

ARMS

TEE

BARRIERS

OVE

ILLNESS

RECALLED

PROVERBS

IRE

SPINSTER

IRRATIONAL

SOD

REEVE

CAMERAS

May 19

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 19.

MAYORS

NO

DISCOS

GO

PI

ORACLE

FORMED

AS

BY

PLAYED

OH

AN

SO

HABITS

ON

DATING

BE

MODIFY

OHS

HA

YES

BOA

COMPLAINT

ORE

ANT

SADLY

SIN

GLANDS

DOES

OR

May 18

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 18.

HI

ALSO

SO

YEN

AS

IF

WORKS

TO

EXTRA

RUGS

PLAYS

BITES

FOX

FLY

SEW

HONORARY

US

SAKE

BOSS

IS

May 17

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 17.

CHAR

ADOBE

TABLE

DEEP

AD

STABS

ADMIT

DADDY

HATES

ADAPTED

ROB

BLAB

FEEDS

May 16

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 16.

IF

WORN

OWED

ENDS

WOE

FLOWN

RED

FUNDS

May 15

Screenshot by DoubleXP

the above is the full answer for May 15's Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle.

BY

NEED

SPIT

WASH

AT

AM

SO

VIA

ROSTRA

TIERS

WESTERN

ADO

DO

PAR

FINISHED

OTHERS

GONE

MY

TEA

ADMITTED

DUO

OF

ADD

SET

TO

USE

RIPENS

SWALLOWS

TAD

US

AMMO

UP

ADOPTING

SUPPORTS

AT

IS

YETI

WARHEADS

ABED

DEU

AUK

SOAR

MOTELS

STRUT

SKI

TOT

STRAIGHTFORWARD

TIN

NO

ISM

ARE

IN

DROP

MARMOSET

OUT

AUNT

PI

HAS

DEMANDS

SOMEBODY

DEAD

OH

May 14

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 14.

SICS

HAMS

MOW

UPS

DUN

HALFHEARTED

EMS

SUP

GAD

HUH

SAGS

TAROTS

EH

WEE

OAR

MATCHED

HO

HAW

AWE

CLOSURE

HOE

DASHES

EMU

UNCLASPS

CASH

STAGGER

ASH

CONCEDED

May 13

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above. This is a particularly fiendish challenge that took us longer than we'd like to admit.

DOCS

HI

EH

BOP

OAK

HO

RIND

FALSETTO

BROCCOLI

SQUEEZED

BOSSY

DEBONAIR

OHO

PROSECUTES

DONATION

AD

INK

PONIARDS

May 12

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above.

COY

HE

HI

DO

VAN

GUIDE

OR

SUSPICION

MEN

NOTES

BEFORE

OH

PED

REDONE

ID

GO

MA

PI

COURSE

BED

UNRED

DEEP

NOR

ORES

EXCITED

OF

HA

SON

INVENT

HES

May 11

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 11.

THEME

IVY

TO

SAM

SWORN

SO

YODEL

NAIL

US

MEETS

ITS

OWES

HI

EVERYONE

MY

NO

AT

DAIS

CASE

MOLD

May 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 10 is as above.

THROW

OIL

APPLE

RIPEST

SIDES

CARDS

PI

SHOPPED

RILE

ROLES

TO

May 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle is as above.

EVER

DROP

WE

DEED

ENDED

OWE

RIPED

May 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 8 is as above.

TRIVIA

ACCOUNTS

TAD

HI

ITEM

PUNISH

IS

NEAR

DO

VAN

ELSE

ANY

FASTEST

OR

BY

AHA

CAB

SPARE

ARCH

AWASH

ELK

ILL

WHENEVER

DAM

PIPING

EXISTING

ATTITUDE

AID

RAT

BUS

LAD

IDENTITY

PALM

ME

SAW

AS

RAW

APPRENTICESHIPS

LYE

HE

IT

SUB

PI

ACCIDENT

IN

SO

ARRIVING

OH

CUP

BRASHER

THINNING

SKY

SIS

May 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Puzzle for May 7 is above.

COXCOMB

REACTOR

MESAS

BUMP

ABACK

FUR

PA

IDLE

HA

ADVERSE

HONESTY

ICONS

SEWN

CRIME

PANE

PAD

SCRUFF

RHO

COMPARISONS

ORE

DENSE

ARCHERS

BIRETTA

HAYS

May 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 6 is shown in the image above.

SIS

UNCOUTH

HI

PASSENGERS

SEVENTH

HEN

PREVIEWS

ASHY

SNAP

OHS

NUISANCE

SHANGHAI

SIDESHOW

CROSSING

May 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle for May 5 is as above.

MIDDLE

HA

BETA

SUM

SIR

HI

ASSESS

FELINE

EH

SOX

SLABS

LOTS

GAINED

NOR

FEDS

SHE

GO

BUILDS

HEM

LOIN

MAT

AN

NO

ASSEMBLER

IS

SOD

DEGREES

SHOTS

EAVES

May 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle are above.

STAYS

AS

TO

IT

SECONDLY

AT

TANK

SLASH

SAGAS

TUBE

CAT

TOTALS

SOON

DYKE

MAIL

STYLE

May 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 3 are shown in the above image.

SHARPS

AM

TOOTH

AT

UNTO

THIN

HE

SENSES

DEATHS

THEE

AMOUNTS

ON

PUTTY

HO

May 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The above image contains the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle on May 2.

TREK

HA

AVID

TENS

THAT

GRAVE

IN

SKIDS

May 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The following are the answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on May 1.

PLEASANT

OHS

DAUB

EMS

IMPROVES

EGO

TWEE

SCAN

LYE

IGNITED

ON

PUT

PROPOSE

ASHERS

REDO

LINOLEUM

LATTICE

AD

BEING

HORRIFIC

SMARMY

PHYLAE

ANYWHERE

OR

DEVELOPS

TWOS

AM

NO

ABUSES

SPECTRUM

CAPE

HUMANITARIANISM

SEND

REIN

DO

DOG

INVOLVES

VOLT

YES

PUSHED

DAMAGES

April 30

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer to the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle is as above.

CONTEST

FIN

MASCARA

EWE

ROT

CHI

MARTINI

SPAR

STOCKPILING

ETA

PAD

WOOLLY

TWISTED

POT

OVUM

MACAW

ARK

TENSOR

TRIALS

SAFARI

IRON

NATIONS

April 29

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on April 29 are organized as in the above image.

DWELLS

FOE

SHEBANGS

ALTRUIST

DRUG

NOTIFIED

DISCARDING

DEFEATS

LOB

LID

LEAGUED

GESTURES

How to play Knotwords

Knotwords is similar to a crossword puzzle. While the layout is the same, the board is split up into sections of multiple squares, but they’re not lined up and down or right to left. Instead, they’re all kinds of shapes, and you’re given a set of letters that fits somewhere within those shapes. The letters you’re given rarely make sense, so you need to look at all the letters on the board and figure out where it makes sense to place them. If you get a line wrong, it will be highlighted pink to indicate that you need to change the placement of at least one letter. When you get a word correct, it will shimmer in a brief animation before allowing you to continue with the rest of the game.