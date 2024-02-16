Last Epoch – Release Date, Editions, & Trailers

Recommended Videos

ARPG fans will be treated to an epic new adventure with the release of Last Epoch, a new ARPG that will see players enjoy all the trappings of an excellent hack-and-slash game, along with a huge amount of depth and customization. It’s got tons of classes, content, and player choice, and it’s almost ready to leave early access and get a full release.

If you are curious about this time-traveling, dungeon-crawling power fantasy, this guide has all the details you’ll need to know, including the release date, editions, and trailers for the upcoming title.

Everything to Know about Last Epoch

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch is an upcoming APRG from Eleventh Hour Games, which has been in early access since April 2019. The game features the usual ARPG gameplay players will know and love, including plenty of loot, massive screen-covering attacks, and plenty of enemies to destroy.

Along with these, the game boasts plenty of content and features that make it a robust offering, including 15 Mastery Classes, each with unique abilities and build options. There are also a ton of skill tree options, with augments to spells that change how they behave and function for massive variety in gameplay. Add to that a deep crafting system and heaps of replayability and variety in how you tackle the game’s content, and you have a truly epic offering for players both new and seasoned to the genre.

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch is set to release on February 21, 2024, on Steam, at which time the game will leave early access and finally see its 1.0 version out and the game officially available for purchase.

After a Kickstarter and years of development, Last Epoch is finally getting its full release, and players will have the full experience to enjoy, with plenty more content to come in the future. It’s looking to be a big win and a new top pick for ARPG fans.

All Editions of Last Epoch

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

There are three versions of Last Epoch to choose from, and each comes with some extra goodies for players to grab.

Standard Edition

The standard edition includes the base game and the preorder exclusive “Golden Guppy,” the Baby Chronowyrm cosmetic pet. This is your simple, no-fuss option, and it will cost you $34.99/£29.50.

Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition includes all the previous edition’s content and several other goodies. These include the full digital soundtrack, 50 Epoch Points, the premium currency, the Adolescent Chronowyrm pet, the Fallen Ronin cosmetic armor set, and the Firefly’s Refuge cosmetic armor set. This version will cost you $49.99/£42.50.

Ultimate Edition

This is the top option for those who want all the goodies with the game. Along with the other additions mentioned previously, you’ll also get the Temporal Guardian cosmetic armor set, Twilight Fox cosmetic armor set, the Adult Chronowyrm pet, and the Celestial Way Portal. This is the most expensive version and will cost you $64.99/£55.00.

Upgrades

It is also possible to upgrade your version if you decide to buy the additional content later, thanks to upgrade options, with the Deluxe upgrade costing $14.99/£13.00 and the Ultimate upgrade costing $29.99/£25.50.

All Last Epoch Trailers

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Here, we have listed all the currently available Lost Epoch trailers. We have only included the major trailers and not those such as patch updates and developer streams. You can view these additional trailers on the official Last Epoch YouTube channel.

This is the gameplay showcase trailer, released on February 3, 2018, leading up to the Kickstarter page launch.

This is the official Kickstarter trailer, released on the same day of the Kickstarter launch, April 17, 2018.

This is the beta release date trailer, which was released on April 12, 2019.

This is the early access trailer, released December 5, 2020.

This is the multiplayer trailer, released December 18, 2020

This is the multiplayer gameplay preview, released July 20, 2021.

This is the official cinematic trailer, “Eterra’s Light,” released November 17, 2023.

This is the official launch trailer, released January 19, 2024